According to Pete Thamel, the NC State board of trustees is expected to finalize a contract on Friday that will bring their former star quarterback home.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is seen on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the NFL week 5 game at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

The Browns won, 32-23. Indianapolis Colts At Browns At First Energy Stadium In Nfl Week 5 Cleveand Ohio Sunday Oct 11 2020 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect According to Pete Thamel, the NC State board of trustees is expected to finalize a contract on Friday that will bring their former star quarterback to the program as the school’s next head coach.

Also read Sports News Roundup: Rivers to NC State, Cardinals Starter Change, and NCAA Brawl

The fans who have remained loyal to the Wolfpack through several trying moments are now rewarded with one of the splashiest hires imaginable. This is what the fans wanted, and the university delivered. The deal came together quickly once Rivers’ season with St. Michael Catholic’s football team ended on Friday night in a 42-35 playoff loss to Glenwood School. His son, Gunner, is a top quarterback prospect and started the game for St. Michael.

He will be following his father to Raleigh as a freshman on the NC State roster. Gunner came back from a right knee injury suffered earlier this season. A father and son pairing at NC State feels like something out of a dream sequence.

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Breaking: The NC State board of trustees is expected to finalize a contract Friday that will make former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers his alma mater’s new head football coach, sources tellThe school’s favorite son returns home, bringing the next generation with him in the hopes of finishing what his father started during his time as a player. During his four seasons as quarterback for the Wolfpack , Rivers led the ACC and NCAA in most major passing categories, including total yards in each of his last two seasons .

Rivers helped steer the Wolfpack to an 11-3 record and earned ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year awards in 2003. Rivers is one of the most decorated players in NC State history. State never had a losing season with Rivers at quarterback, never lost more than 5 games in a season, and went 3-1 in Bowl games. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Most importantly, Rivers had his number 17 jersey retired in 2003 and saw his name lifted to Carter-Finley Stadium’s ring of honor in 2013.

Rivers is truly the embodiment of a living legend, and that’s without even mentioning his long NFL career, which included 8 Pro Bowl selections. His deep playing experience gives him an edge that most of his new peers don’t have, which gives him a recruiting advantage. His fiery passion for the game and his intense competitive spirit will help inspire a team. The biggest question remains: Can Philip Rivers coach in major college football?

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A better question: Will Rivers be any good? I'm not here to cast doubt before it becomes official, but until that final whistle blows during State's matchup against NC A&T on Saturday, Aug 28, 2027, that question will remain open. November 12, 2026 Philip Rivers is expected to become NC State's next head coach, per ESPN sources. Trustees are expected to finalize the contract Friday.

Never coached in college. In his 6th season as an Alabama high school coach, now set to lead his alma mater. Andre Cherry began covering college football in 2010 through his CherryPickin podcast network. Andre originally hails from Chicagoland and is a proud Illinois State alum.

He has lived in Philadelphia since 2014 and has previously covered Temple Football. Andre has a broadcast journalism background and got his start in media at WSCR the Score. He’s written for Fox Sports, Bridgehead Media, cinéSPEAK Journal, and IPMF.