Recent history favors NC State in this rivalry, as the Wolfpack have won the last five meetings. Expand it out: State has gone 8-2 since Nov. 25, 2016. Taking

Nov 21, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Recent history favors NC State in this rivalry, as the Wolfpack have won the last five meetings. Expand it out: State has gone 8-2 since Nov. 25, 2016. More impressively, no current Wolfpack player has lost to UNC while with the program. Conversely, no current Tar Heel has ever succeeded against NC State while in the program.

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“We have a huge responsibility,” Goebbel said this week. “We have a responsibility to Wolfpack Nation. We have a responsibility to ourselves. We have a responsibility to this university to take this game extremely seriously.