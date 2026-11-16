NC State's New Head Coach Philip Rivers Arrives in Raleigh

Rivers and his wife, Tiffany, landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on a chartered jet earlier on Sunday.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers reacts after a play during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Rivers were greeted by NC State’s athletic director, Boo Corrigan, and his wife.

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“I am humbled and honored to be the next head football coach at NC State University,” Rivers said in a press release. “In many ways, I feel like I’m coming home. This is where it all began for me as an 18-year-old kid from Alabama, and now to return to this great place as head coach is beyond words.

”Rivers’ deal came together quickly once his season with St. Michael Catholic’s football team ended with a 42-35 playoff loss to the Glenwood School in the first round of the Alabama state playoffs on Nov. 6th. His son, Gunner, is a top quarterback prospect and started the game for St. Michael. He will be following his father to Raleigh as a freshman on the NC State roster.

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Much focus has been paid to Rivers’ coaching experience, or lack thereof, at the college level; however, NC State believes he is equipped to do the job.

“Philip Rivers is one of one and the right person to lead NC State Football into its next era,” Corrigan said in a press release. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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“His accomplishments as a player at the collegiate and professional levels speak for themselves. But throughout this search process, what stood out to me most was his exceptional leadership ability, his character, the way he connects with people, and his vision for this program. ”Rivers helped steer the Wolfpack to an 11-3 record and earned the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year awards in 2003.

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Rivers is one of the most decorated players in NC State history. Rivers’ number 17 jersey was retired in 2003, and his name was added to Carter-Finley Stadium’s ring of honor in 2013.

“He is someone who is deeply respected and beloved by Wolfpack Nation, and I couldn’t be more proud that he will be the one leading our football program,” Corrigan said. November 15, 2026 Rivers will be formally introduced as the program’s new head coach on Monday at 1:30 pm. The event will be broadcast live on the ACC Network. Andre Cherry began covering college football in 2010 through his CherryPickin podcast network.

Andre originally hails from Chicagoland and is a proud Illinois State alum. He has lived in Philadelphia since 2014 and has previously covered Temple Football. Andre has a broadcast journalism background and got his start in media at WSCR the Score. He’s written for Fox Sports, Bridgehead Media, cinéSPEAK Journal, and IPMF.