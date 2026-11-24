The Wolfpack has a chance to earn bowl eligibility with a win this weekend while simultaneously dashing Carolina’s bowl hopes.

The Florida State Seminoles fell 28-10 to the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Nov. 21, putting their bowl eligibility at risk. It was the first time FSU football brandished the turquoise Seminole Heritage jerseys, which was done as a part of the Homecoming celebration.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Wolfpack has a chance to earn bowl eligibility with a win this weekend while simultaneously dashing Carolina’s bowl hopes.a 28-10 loss on Saturday. The Wolfpack have now beaten the Seminoles five straight, dating back to Nov. 14, 2020.

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Goebbel took a moment to reflect on the team’s message from last week, which was, “We’re going to pack our toughness, we’re going to pack our leadership, and we’re going to head down to Tallahassee,” Goebbel said.

“Our goal was to come back with something that was a W.” Former Florida residents CJ Bailey and Davion Gause played a huge role in NC State’s success last weekend. Bailey completed 23 of 36 for 292 yards and 3 touchdowns. Gause led all ball carriers with 134 rushing yards and caught 5 passes for 71 total yards. The Wolfpack’s defense also deserves credit for shutting Florida State out in the second half.

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Jackson Vick and Brian Nelson II each picked off FSU’s Ashton Daniels , securing the NC State victory.

“Coach Warren and the defensive coaching staff have put together really good plans every week,” Goebbel said. “And as hard as these kids work, to go watch them in the second half, create another shutout, and play as hard as they played, and then create the turnovers in which we’ve needed over the last couple weeks. It was encouraging and exciting for them. ”No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. But from Goebbel’s perspective, “We got a lot to be thankful for,” he said.

“And our kids appreciate being around each other. They respect each other. This coaching staff respects our players. Our players respect our coaches.

”“From the beginning, these kids don’t flinch,” Goebbel said.

“They’ve ignored the noise. ” NC State is 2-2 since Goebbel was elevated to Interim status. With a victory on Saturday, Goebbel has a chance to end his regular season with a winning record. During his time with the program, NC State has done a good bit of winning over the Tar Heels, including five straight victories.

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“This is a big week,” Goebbel said. “Our focus is strictly on these players and making sure we prepare in the right way. We all understand the responsibility of the rivalry week, so that will be where our focus is, and we’ll continue to stay until the season ends. ” Goebbel wasn’t willing to divulge if he’s had any conversations with the incoming coach Rivers to potentially join his staff for next season.

Goebbel is completely focused on the task at hand: beating Carolina.

“We’re going to prepare the right way. We’re going to practice the right way, and we’re going to travel the right way with the right mindset,” Goebbel said.

“If we do that, and we put our best foot forward on Saturday, we’ll be proud of the product we put out there. ”Andre Cherry began covering college football in 2010 through his CherryPickin podcast network. Andre originally hails from Chicagoland and is a proud Illinois State alum. He has lived in Philadelphia since 2014 and has previously covered Temple Football.

Andre has a broadcast journalism background and got his start in media at WSCR the Score. He’s written for Fox Sports, Bridgehead Media, cinéSPEAK Journal, and IPMF.