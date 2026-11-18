North Carolina State University has officially namEd Jason Michael as its recent offensive coordinator, working alongside newly appointed head coach Philip Rivers. Michael brings over two decades of NFL experience, including recent stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans, as well as a prior working relationship with Rivers during their times with the San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts.

North Carolina State University has officially announced the hiring of Jason Michael as its new offensive coordinator , a strategic move that aligns with the vision of newly appointed head coach Philip Rivers . The confirmation was released on Wednesday, marking a signifiCant step in Rivers' effort to rebuild the Wolfpack program following the departure of former coach Dave Doeren. rivers, who accepted a five-year contract to return to his alma mater, selected Michael for his extensive professional background and prior working relationship with the recent head coach. This appointment provides the university with a veteran NFL voice to help implement a recent offensive system as the program transitions into a new era under Rivers leadership.

Michael arrives at NC State with a formidable resume boasting twenty-three years of coaching experiance, including twenty seasons in the National Football League. His most recent position was serving as the tight ends coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2021 through 2025 under head coach Nick Sirianni. During his tenure in Philadelphia, he played a crucial role in the development of high-profile tight ends such as Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra. Goedert emerged as a key offensive weapon, leading the squad in receptions during the Super Bowl LIX championship season, while Calcaterra contributed significantly to the regular season offense. Michael also previously coached tight ends for the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals, adding depth to his positional expertise at the highest level of collegiate and professional competition.

Also read Philip Rivers takes over NC State program where he starred as QB

The connection between Michael and Rivers extends back over a decade, rooted in thier shared time with the San Diego Chargers. Michael served as the tight ends coach for the Chargers from 2011 to 2013,working directly with Rivers during his tenure as the squad quarterback. This relationship was further solidified when Michael joined the Indianapolis Colts as tight ends coach in 2019 and 2020, overlapping with Rivers during his final season with the franchise. Beyond their shared history, Michael possesses a broader NFL pedigree that includes stops with the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers,Recent York Jets, and Oakland Raiders. His time with the Titans was particularly notable, as he served as offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2015,where he helped lead the team to set a franchise record with twelve different players catching a touchdown pass.

Rivers expressed strong enthusiasm for the hire, emphasizing the mutual trust and aligned vision between the two coaches. He cited Michael expertise and experience in the offensive system they plan to implement at NC State as second to none. Michael echoed these sentiments, stating that he was grateful for the opportunity to join the Wolfpack family and reunite with Rivers. He highlighted Rivers leadership and winning mentality as the deciding factors in his decision to accept the position. the hire represents a blend of college football familiarity, given Rivers status as ACC all-time leading passer and modern NFL offensive strategies brought to the collegiate level by an experienced coordinator.

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Michael Coaching Pedigree and Player Development

Beyond his coordinator and NFL assistant roles, Michael has a proven track record of developing elite talent at the tight end position. His list of proteges includes Hall of Fame caliber player Antonio Gates, who became a Pro Bowl selection during his period with the Chargers. In recent years, he has overseen the growth of Dallas Goedert,who has enjoyed productive seasons with the Eagles, and Jack Doyle, who earned Pro Bowl honors with the Colts. This history of player development is expected to be a cornerstone of the NC State offensive strategy, utilizing Michael's ability to maximize the potential of skill position players within the new system.

Michael's coaching journey began at the collegiate level, where he earned a degree in civil engineering technology with a perfect GPA while playing as a quarterback at Western Kentucky University. He later returned to Tennessee as a graduate assistant and coached tight ends there in 2008. At Western Kentucky, he served as a two-period team captain and helped lead the Hilltoppers to the NCAA Division I-AA national title in 2002,earning recognition as the school Male Athlete of the Year. This blend of academic discipline, playing experience at the highest collegiate level, and decades of coaching at both the amateur and professional tiers provides a comprehensive foundation for his new role.

The addition of Michael to the staff completes a core part of Rivers initial coaching hires. rivers had previously worked at the high school level at St. michael Catholic in Fairhope,Alabama, before returning to college football. By bringing in Michael, the Wolfpack gain an immediate link to current NFL practices and a coach who understands the modern passing game intimately. Michael also brings experiance in quarterback development from his period as the Titans quarterbacks coach from 2016 to 2017, where he worked with Marcus Mariota. This versatility allows him to contribute to the overall offensive scheme beyond just tight conclude instruction.

Future Outlook for NC State Football

This hiring decision signals a clear direction for the NC State football program as it looks to compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Rivers has assembled a staff that combines high-level professional experiance with a deep understanding of the game. Michael's familiarity with the offensive concepts Rivers wishes to implement suggests a smoother transition for the players and staff alike. The trust established between the head coach and the recent coordinator over fifteen years ago in San Diego will likely facilitate rapid installation of the playbook.

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As the Wolfpack relocate forward,the integration of Michaels NFL-style offensive systems into the collegiate environment will be closely watched by fans and analysts. The focus will be on how effectively he can develop the current roster and recruit future talent capable of thriving in his system. With a veteran coordinator in place,the program aims to restore its status as a competitive force in the ACC. The relationship between Rivers and Michael appears to be built on a foundation of mutual respect and shared football philosophy, which bodes well for the team's immediate and long-term success.