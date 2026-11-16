Daniel McInnis found not guilty of abusing student. Defense proved claims were false and linked to U-Visa application by undocumented migrant family.

Daniel McInnis, the former principal of Eastlawn Elementary School in Burlington, was found not guilty of sexual abuse charges after a trial that exposed how false allegations were allegedly leveraged by a migrant family to secure legal status from the administration of President Joe Biden. The jury's verdict concluded a three-year ordeal for McInnis, who served as principal of the school for nearly ten years after being promoted to the role in 2012, during which time his professional reputation was severely damaged.

The Core Legal Verdict and Charges

McInnis was arrested in 2023 following accusations from the parents of a nine-year-old student at Eastlawn Elementary School. The parents, identified as undocumented migrants, alleged that McInnis had sexually abused their child in a school bathroom after removing the student from a classroom. Despite the severity of these initial criminal charges, the legal proceedings revealed significant inconsistencies in the family's narrative and a lack of corroborating physical or testimonial evidence.

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Defense Evidence and U-Visa Motives

Defense attorneys John W. Cox of Graham and Lisa A. Dubs of Hickory argued that the accusations were fabricated to help the family obtain a U-Visa, a special immigration status for victims of certain crimes. The family reportedly held an active order of removal by federal immigration officials at the time of the filing. A U-Visa allows victims or witnesses to earn legal status and work permits by aiding law enforcement, and applicants can apply for permanent residency after the three-year visa period.

Witness Testimony and Investigative Findings

Investigators found no evidence to support the claims, noting they could not confirm that McInnis ever removed the child from classes. The specific bathroom in question did not align with the family's physical descriptions of the alleged incident. Furthermore, the child reportedly recanted the accusation later, stating to a teacher that the abuse did not happen and expressing regret for harming McInnis, who had been nice to him.

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Immigration Context and Policy Scrutiny

The defense introduced expert testimony explaining that U-Visas, unlike student visas, are available to noncitizens who entered illegally, overstayed visas, or have been ordered deported. This case highlights ongoing scrutiny under the Trump administration regarding U-Visas following police discoveries of organized abuse schemes involving fake crimes reported to gain legal residency. The application for this visa extends to the migrant's entire family, providing a fast-track for green card applications.

Community Support and Future Prospects

McInnis received substantial support from the Burlington community and fellow educators who attended the trial daily. Despite the not guilty verdict, the former principal faces an uncertain future in his profession. He stated his intention to refocus on rebuilding his life rather than immediately returning to his role as principal at Eastlawn Elementary School.