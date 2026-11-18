North Carolina parents McNinch and Stanton face charges after allegedly neglecting their sick six-year-old. Sheriff Keith Stone condemns the tragic loss of the child.

Law enforcement officials in North Carolina have taken into custody a local couple following the tragic death of their young child. McNinch, who is 29 years old, and his partner Stanton, age 30, were arrested after an investigation revealed they allegedly ignored their six-year-old son's severe medical emergency. The incident occurred in Bailey, North Carolina, and has prompted a full inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the child's passing.

The Night of the Medical Emergency

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Bailey on Monday, November 16, after receiving reports of an unresponsive child inside the home. According to the arrest warrant, the parents failed to contact 911 or seek any form of medical assistance despite witnessing their child's rapidly declining health. The warrant states that the couple chose not to act while the victim suffered, leading to a fatal outcome.

Also read MCPSS earns record-high state report card score, despite four failing schools

First responders arrived at the scene to find the child in critical condition. Despite the immediate efforts of emergency personnel to stabilize the young patient, the child could not be saved. The failure to summon professional medical help at the earliest signs of distress is the primary basis for the negligence charges filed against both adults.

Domestic Violence Charges Added

In addition to the charges related to the child's death, McNinch faces a separate accusation of assault on a female. Authorities allege that McNinch punched Stanton in the face during the incident. Stanton was treated for a black eye, an injury that was clearly visible in her subsequent mugshot.

Advertisement

This domestic violence allegation adds a layer of complexity to the case. While the Nash County Sheriff's Office has not publicly detailed the specific domestic dispute that led to the physical altercation, it is clear that violence occurred within the household. McNinch's mugshot also reflects the injuries sustained by Stanton, confirming the physical nature of the confrontation.

Sheriff's Statement and Ongoing Inquiry

Sheriff Keith Stone and the Nash County Sheriff's Office released a statement acknowledging the profound tragedy of the situation. The department expressed its deepest condolences to everyone affected by the loss of the child, describing the young victim as beautiful and emphasizing the heartbreaking nature of the event.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities have not yet released the name of the child or confirmed the exact medical cause of death. Investigators are working to determine if there was a prior history of domestic violence or child abuse in the home, which could provide further context to the events that unfolded on November 16.

Detention and Upcoming Court Appearance

McNinch is currently being held in the Nash County Jail without the possibility of bond. Stanton has been granted a bond set at $50,000. Both individuals are scheduled to appear in court on December 3 for their initial proceedings.

Advertisement

As of now, it remains unclear whether McNinch or Stanton have entered a plea to the charges or if they have retained legal counsel to represent them. The Nash County Sheriff's Office has not provided further updates or comments to the media regarding new developments in the case. The community awaits the next steps in the legal process as the investigation continues to unfold.