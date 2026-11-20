NBCUniversal and Qatar's BeIN Media Group have struck a new agreement to bring titles like Jurassic World Rebirth and Michael to Middle East screens. Concurrently, Mel Gibson's Passion of the Christ sequel, titled My Last Stand, has secured a two-part theatrical release in 2027 and 2028, with new cast members Jaakko Ohtonen and Mariela Garriga replacing Jim Caviezel and Monica Bellucci.

‘Jurassic World Rebirth,’ ‘Michael’ and More Coming to Middle East TV Audiences With New Deal Between NBCUniversal and Qatar’s BeIN Media GroupMore than 20 years ago, Gibson shot the original “The Passion of the Christ” at Italy’s Cinecittà studios in Rome.

It became one of the largest-grossing independent films of all time with a worldwide box office of $610 million.

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Each installment will open in theaters on Ascension Day, a Christian holiday that celebrates the ascension of Jesus into heaven. The project “explores the period between the crucifixion and the resurrection, employing a narrative that encompasses both symbolic and spiritual dimensions, underscored by a powerful and evocative visual style,” according to a statement from RAI Cinema. The broadcaster’s banner 01 Distribution will replicate Lionsgate’s release pattern day-and-date in Italy.

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“The Passion of the Christ” followed Jim Caviezel as Jesus of Nazareth and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene in the final 12 hours before the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.as an “acid trip,” adding that he “never read anything like” the scripts, which the filmmaker has been writing alongside Randall Wallace. Finnish actor Jaakko Ohtonen has replaced Caviezel in the role of Jesus with Mariela Garriga taking over from Monica Bellucci as Magdalene.

They are starring alongside Pier Luigi Pasino, Kasia Smutniak, Riccardo Scamarcio and Rupert Everett. The screenplay is written by Gibson, Randall Wallace, Christopher Gibson, and Alan Munro, based on a story by Mel Gibson and Randall Wallace. Lionsgate had previously enlisted a slew of international distribution partners including Leonine , Metropolitan Film , Diamond , Dutch Filmworks , Mis.

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