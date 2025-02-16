NBC10 Responds Helps Navigate Tax Season

NBC10 Responds provides valuable tips and information to help viewers maximize their tax refunds during tax season. They cover essential topics like identifying tax scams, gathering necessary documents, and creating an IRS account. The news segment also highlights the 'Claim Your Money Philly' initiative aimed at ensuring Philadelphians receive their due refunds.

Tax season is here! If you haven't filed your taxes yet or are looking for tips on getting the biggest refund possible, NBC10 Responds is here to help. In the weeks ahead, we'll be airing stories each week with tax refund tips. Then, in February, our full 'Maximizing Your Tax Refund' special will air and stream on NBC10, the NBC10 app, and NBC10's streaming channel. Tax season is in full swing, and experts are warning taxpayers about scammers known as ghost preparers.

NBC10 Responds is helping you sift out the red flags while filing and waiting for tax returns. NBC10's Tracy Davidson has more. NBC10 Responds continues to share advice on maximizing your refund during tax season. NBC10 Responds reporter Tracy Davidson shows you the information you'll need on hand before filing your taxes. Tax season is underway, and NBC10 Responds is helping you maximize your refund with important tips. NBC10 Responds reporter Tracy Davidson talks about the importance of creating an IRS account. The city of Philadelphia launched the 'Claim Your Money Philly' initiative for the sixth year in a row in the hope that more Philadelphians will file their taxes and get their owed refunds





