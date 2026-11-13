NBC Unveils Sunset P.I. as Brooklyn Nine-Nine Replacement

NBC confirms February 8, 2027 premiere for Sunset P.I., starring Jake Johnson and Jane Levy. The new workplace comedy replaces Brooklyn Nine-Nine to fill the police procedural gap.

NBC has officially announced the launch of Sunset P.I., a new workplace comedy series that will serve as the direct replacement for the long-running hit Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The network revealed that the new show will premiere on February 8, 2027, at 8:30 p.m. EST, aiming to fill the void left by the conclusion of the highly acclaimed police procedural sitcom.

Core Details and Premiere Information

The new series, titled Sunset P.I., is set to debut on February 8, 2027, specifically scheduled for the 8:30 p.m. EST time slot. This precise scheduling confirms the network's strategy to position the show immediately following or in the programming block associated with its predecessor. The announcement marks a significant shift in the network's comedy lineup for the upcoming television season.

Also read Jake Johnson Returns to NBC in New Sunset P.I. Detective Comedy

NBC has simultaneously released first-look images from the production, giving audiences their first visual glimpse into the world of the new series. These promotional materials are part of the network's broader campaign to generate interest in the property before the February 2027 launch date. The images are intended to showcase the tone and setting of the show, which appears to continue the tradition of workplace-based humor.

Stakeholder Positions and Cast Details

The ensemble cast of Sunset P.I. includes high-profile actors such as Jake Johnson, Jane Levy, Langston Kerman, Mary Shalaby, and Keith David. Their involvement signals a strong commitment to quality storytelling and star power, drawing on the experience of actors known for both dramatic and comedic roles. The casting choices suggest a blend of veteran talent and rising stars aimed at attracting a broad demographic.

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Andy Samberg, who starred as Detective Jake Peralta in the original Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is not listed among the primary cast of the new series. However, the original show, which aired for eight seasons starting in 2013, serves as the narrative and tonal foundation for this new venture. The success of the original series, which earned rave reviews and won Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes during its first season, provides a strong precedent for audience expectations.

Real-World Impact and Market Context

The decision to launch Sunset P.I. addresses a noticeable gap in the current television landscape regarding police-focused workplace comedies. While other workplace comedies have aired in the wake of the original series' success, productions centered specifically around detectives or police officers have been a rarity. This new entry aims to capitalize on the enduring popularity of the genre while introducing a fresh perspective set in a different locale, implied by the title to be Los Angeles rather than New York City.

The premiere of Sunset P.I. on February 8, 2027, will be closely watched by industry analysts and fans alike to determine if the show can replicate the critical and commercial success of its predecessor. The show's ability to maintain the unique blend of humor and procedural elements that defined the earlier series will be a key factor in its longevity. NBC's investment in this property underscores the continued demand for character-driven sitcoms that balance light-hearted comedy with structured narrative arcs.