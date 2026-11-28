NBC under fire for airing ‘inappropriate’ ‘Rocky Horror Show’ performance during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
A number of viewers took to X to air their grievances.
a 10-minute musical medley. Among the musicals featured was “The Rocky Horror Show,” with performers sporting sheer outfits and stockings as they danced and sang “Time Warp” alongside Margaret Cho.
Some viewers took to social media to criticize NBC for airing the performance, arguing that the costumes were inappropriate for children.
“What the hell NBC. The Thanksgiving Day parade is supposed to be a children’s program. What the hell are these costumes!?!?!? ” conservative commentator“I don’t think ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ is appropriate for a parade that small children enjoy.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at PageSix
Get an alert when there is news on TVFollow TV