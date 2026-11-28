A number of viewers took to X to air their grievances.

a 10-minute musical medley. Among the musicals featured was “The Rocky Horror Show,” with performers sporting sheer outfits and stockings as they danced and sang “Time Warp” alongside Margaret Cho.

Some viewers took to social media to criticize NBC for airing the performance, arguing that the costumes were inappropriate for children.

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“What the hell NBC. The Thanksgiving Day parade is supposed to be a children’s program. What the hell are these costumes!?!?!? ” conservative commentator“I don’t think ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ is appropriate for a parade that small children enjoy.