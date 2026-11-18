NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks, known for golf and Notre Dame football coverage, has died at age 64 in Connecticut. Wife Hannah Storm and colleagues pay tribute.

Legendary NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks died at the age of 64 on the afternoon of November 11 at a hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut. The official cause of death was determined to be multifocal pneumonia, following a prolonged battle with several serious medical conditions.

Medical Details and Death Circumstances

According to the report issued by NBC Sports, Hicks had been suffering from a lung infection that ultimately claimed his life. The medical documentation indicates that he was also dealing with pulmonary edema, which involves fluid buildup in the lungs. This condition was preceded by an upper respiratory infection and a diagnosis of autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Also read Legendary broadcaster Dan Hicks' death certificate reveals cause of tragic passing: report

Family Tributes and Personal Loss

The news of Hicks' sudden and unexpected passing was announced by his wife, longtime ESPN host Hannah Storm, on November 12. In a statement shared with the public, she described him as a devoted husband of over 30 years and a loving father to their three daughters. Storm emphasized the profound void left by his absence, noting that his loss is immeasurable to their family and friends.

A Legacy in Sports Broadcasting

Hicks was best known for his extensive coverage of golf, where he served as the signature voice for NBC Sports for the last 26 years of his career. His broadcasting portfolio also included significant work covering the Olympic Games, NBA matches, and calling Notre Dame football games. His versatility and deep knowledge of various sports made him a respected figure in the industry.

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Colleague Reactions and Tributes

Hicks had been scheduled to handle play-by-play duties for Notre Dame's matchup against Boston College on November 14, just days after his death. Jason Benetti filled in for Hicks and delivered a touching tribute during the broadcast. Benetti expressed deep sorrow, stating that he wished Hicks were present for the game, a sentiment he knew was shared by everyone in the broadcasting community.

NBC Sports Official Statement

NBC Sports issued a formal statement honoring Hicks' 34-year tenure with the network. The organization highlighted his role as an exceptional storyteller who elevated major sports moments, from Olympic swimming and skiing to Notre Dame football. They praised his blend of knowledge, style, enthusiasm, and humor, noting that he was not only an on-air excellence but also a colleague who welcomed teammates with encouragement.