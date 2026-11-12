NBC Sports Broadcaster Dan Hicks Dies at 64

Legendary NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks has passed away at age 64 after an acute illness, leaving behind a legacy of iconic golf and Olympic calls.

Legendary sports broadcaster Dan Hicks passed away on November 11, 2026. The family of the renowned NBC Sports announcer confirmed that Hicks died following an acute illness. He was 64 years old at the time of his death, marking the end of a distinguished career in sports media.

Family Statements Honor Dan Hicks

Hicks survived by his wife, Storm Hicks, and their three daughters. The family released a statement expressing profound grief over the sudden loss. Storm Hicks described Dan as a devoted husband of over 30 years and a loving father to their children. She emphasized that his loss is immeasurable to everyone who knew him.

Also read Dan Hicks, NBC Sports Golf Icon, Dies at 64

Storm Hicks highlighted Dan's unique personality and impact on those around him. She stated that he was one of a kind and the person everyone wanted to be around. When he entered a room, he brought energy and laughter while bringing people together. His kindness, thoughtfulness, and humor made everyone feel valued and important.

The family also addressed the emotional toll of his passing on their daughters. Storm Hicks noted that they are heartbroken but grateful for the outpouring of love and support. She expressed that there are no words to describe how much Dan will be missed by his friends and colleagues. The family is currently navigating this incredibly difficult time together.

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Career and Historic Broadcasts

Before joining NBC, Hicks began his broadcasting career with CNN. He transitioned to NBC in 1992, where he quickly became a renowned tower announcer for golf coverage. His distinct voice and insightful commentary made him a staple of the network's sports programming.

In 2000, Hicks earned a promotion to a play-by-play role. This advancement allowed him to call some of the most historic moments in sports history. He is perhaps best remembered for calling Tiger Woods' incredible fightback during the 2008 U.S. Open. The broadcast remains a defining moment in golf broadcasting history.

Hicks also provided play-by-play coverage for the American swimming team's comeback at the Olympics in 2008. His ability to capture the drama and excitement of live sports resonated with audiences worldwide. His contributions to NBC Sports helped define the network's identity for decades.

Tributes from NBC Leadership

Mark Lazarus, the CEO of Versant, released a statement honoring his long-time colleague. Lazarus expressed that he is heartbroken by the sudden loss of their friend Dan Hicks. He noted that he had the privilege of working alongside Hicks for decades.

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Lazarus emphasized that their friendship extended far beyond their professional work at NBC Sports. He described Hicks as one of the very best at what he did in the broadcasting industry. However, Lazarus stated he would remember Hicks most for the person he was.

The CEO remembered Hicks as a loyal friend and a devoted husband and father. Lazarus stated that his family is thinking of Hicks's wife, their children, and the entire Hicks family. He concluded that the broadcasting community and NBC will deeply miss his presence and talent.