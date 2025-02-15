NBC Sets Stage for Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Celebration

NBC is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, with a diverse lineup of special events planned throughout the year. From immersive experiences to star-studded concerts and a compelling docuseries, fans will have plenty to be excited about as NBC honors the legacy of this iconic sketch comedy show.

NBC is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live with a series of special events throughout the year. While the exact date and details of the main anniversary special remain under wraps, NBC has announced a seven-month-long celebration that kicked off this past Saturday with host Dave Chappelle and musical guest GloRilla.

Fans can look forward to several key events, including the 'Live from New York: The SNL Experience' immersive attraction at Rockefeller Center, a three-hour concert special titled 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' hosted by Jimmy Fallon on Valentine's Day, and an all-access four-episode docuseries called 'SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night.' 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' will feature an impressive lineup of performers, including Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, DEVO, Mumford & Sons, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The B-52s, and The Roots. The docuseries 'SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night,' which premieres on Peacock on January 16th, will delve into the history of the iconic sketch comedy show, offering behind-the-scenes footage, celebrity interviews, and insights from over 60 contributors, including former cast members and writers. The 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' will stream live on Peacock on February 14th. Details about the main 50th anniversary special, including the date, time, and any potential hosts, are yet to be disclosed by NBC





