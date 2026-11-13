NBC's Rockford Files Remake Promises Fresh Era Honoring Original Tone

NBC has released a new promotional video for The Rockford Files remake starring David Boreanaz, generating positive anticipation among fans. Gigi Garner shared the preview, signaling that the reboot respects the original series' appeal. The premiere will air on January 2 following an NFL broadcast, with a regular Thursday slot starting January 7, and includes a dedicated hotline for fan interaction.

A new TV promo for NBC's David Boreanaz -starring The Rockford Files has us feeling good about the remake of the James Garner series. NBC’s The Rockford Files remake gets a promising new promo, signaling a fresh era that still honors Jim Rockford’s appeal.

Gigi Garner shared the latest The Rockford Files preview, boosting confidence that the reboot understands the original’s tone. The Rockford Files premieres early on January 2 after NBC’s NFL telecast, before its regular Thursday debut on January 7. NBC also launched a The Rockford Files hotline at JIM-ROCK, featuring David Boreanaz and text update sign-ups.is one of those shows that's been on our radar since it was first announced.

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As fans of the original, we were wondering how a new take would turn out. Thankfully, has been keeping everyone updated on how things are going – and making it clear that she's liking what she's seeing. On Friday, Gigi upped her game by sharing a promo for the new series – one that does a whole lot to reassure fans that they get what made the original work.

We especially liked the"punchline" of the very 70s driving background scene that kicked things off. THE ROCKFORD FILES —"Pilot" — Pictured: David Boreanaz as James"Jim" Rockford — Before making its time-period premiere on Thursday, January 7th , NBC will air the premiere episode ofon Saturday, January 2nd , immediately following the network's NFL telecast .

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Okay, this is pretty cool if you're a fan of the OG series and those iconic recurring voicemail moments. hotline gives fans a direct touchpoint with Boreanaz's Jim Rockford and lets them stay connected. Call JIM-ROCK to hear a message from Boreanaz and sign up for text message updates. Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today: A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name.

Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime.

The cast includes Boreanaz,Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. A new TV promo for NBC's David Boreanaz-starring The Rockford Files has us feeling good about the remake of the James Garner series. The survivors work on getting their stories straight in this sneak peek at the final season of Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets.

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Despite the turmoil that is DC Studios, the animated adaptation of Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman SHOULD be in good shape.