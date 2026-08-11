Mike Tirico to miss Sunday Night Football with health issue, Noah Eagle to fill in

NBC play-by-play broadcaster Mike Tirico will miss Week 9 Sunday Night Football between the Bears and Buccaneers due to a health issue. Noah Eagle will fill in for Tirico, who was set to call his 300th NFL game.

NBC play-by-play broadcaster Mike Tirico will miss the Week 9 Sunday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a health issue.

Tirico announced the news in a statement released by the network. Noah Eagle will fill in for Tirico when the Bears host the Buccaneers. Eagle serves as NBC's lead college football voice and also calls NBA games. Tirico, 59, did not specify the health issue that will force him to miss Sunday night's game.

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Tirico Health Issue Milestone

He was set to call his 300th NFL game on Sunday. He is not known to have any chronic health issue. The fact he is already announcing a return after one game suggests his current status is not exceedingly serious. Tirico does have a reported health history that includes a nut allergy, which caused a severe allergic reaction during a previous incident.

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In his statement, Tirico said, Unfortunately, I will have to miss tonight's game in Chicago due to a health issue. I look forward to watching tonight and can't wait to be back with Cris, Melissa and the rest of our NBC team next Sunday night in Cincinnati.

Chris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico were on the field before announcing a game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. NBC Sunday Night Football color commentator Cris Collinsworth talks with recording artist Carrie Underwood before a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 23-18.

Tirico Tenure Replacing Michaels

Mike Tomlin and Mike Tirico appear at the 2026 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, May 11, 2026. Mike Tirico has called Sunday Night Football since the 2022 season, when he replaced Al Michaels. The 2026 season is his fifth season as the telecast's play-by-play voice. Tirico took over as the voice of Sunday Night Football for the 2022 season when Al Michaels left for Amazon.

Eagle, the son of Ian Eagle who has called NFL games with Netflix, called a thriller Saturday night between Notre Dame and Miami. The No. 11 Fighting Irish toppled the No. 1-ranked Hurricanes. One night later, his voice will be the soundtrack for a game where the Bears will attempt to win a fourth consecutive game. The Buccaneers will have a chance to win for a fourth time in five games after opening the year 0-4.

Collinsworth Praises Tirico Talent

Collinsworth spoke about Tirico ahead of his milestone. There are people that make it to the top, and I mean all the way to the top, that are just kissed by the gods, that just have some talent that the rest of us just don't have, Collinsworth told The Athletic.

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I think there are some people that make it to the top because they work like crazy, and there are some people who make it to the top because they have this incredible passion for what they're doing and it's not work, it's a passion. It's a love of what they do. I think every once in a while, you meet somebody who has all of that. It's incredible to see it.

Reggie Miller and Noah Eagle attended a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. Eagle will now step in for Tirico on Sunday Night Football. Sports commentator Mike Tirico looks on before a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. , on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026.

Eagle Substitutes For Tirico

Steelers great Jack Ham is stable after Penn State broadcast partner's heroic effort during a medical emergency. Notre Dame leprechaun drills a $500K College GameDay kick before a student wins $1 million. Four-time Super Bowl champ and Penn State radio analyst Jack Ham was rushed to hospital before a game. Tirico looks forward to returning next Sunday night in Cincinnati with Collinsworth, Melissa, and the rest of the SNF team.

For now, Eagle will handle play-by-play duties as the Bears seek a fourth straight win and the Buccaneers try to win for the fourth time in five games.