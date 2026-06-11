NBC's Law & Order universe in a bit of an awkward place

The fate of Dick Wolf's long-running flagship crime procedural, Law & Order, surprisingly came down to the wire last month, receiving a Season 26 renewal just three days before the network set its fall schedule for the 2026-27 season. A combination of strong pilots and higher cost and viewership had the network weighing its options for once, leaving some uncertainty about whether its upcoming run could be its last.

NBC 's Law & Order universe is in a bit of an awkward place right now. The fate of Dick Wolf 's long-running flagship crime procedural surprisingly came down to the wire last month, finally receiving a Season 26 renewal just three days before the network set its fall schedule for the 2026-27 season.

A combination of strong pilots, like the new The Rockford Files reboot starring David Boreanaz, combined with the higher cost and good but not stellar viewership, had the network weighing its options for once, leaving some uncertainty about whether its upcoming run could be its last. Its primary spin-off, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, meanwhile, remains as strong as ever, particularly on streaming, keeping it rolling into Season 28 as one of the crown jewels of NBC.

Outside the big two, this will be the first year since 2021 that there hasn't been a proper third direct spin-off to Law & Order airing at the same time. Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is secured through Season 4 and is being broadcast in the U.S. through The CW, but there's been no crossover or connection to its stateside counterparts, making it feel separate and more localized to its native Canada.

Back in April, the other remaining spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime, was also officially canceled after five seasons following its move to Peacock. That means that Christopher Meloni won't be back on the case this fall, either on broadcast or streaming. The decision to axe the Elliot Stabler-led series wasn't entirely shocking. Making it a Peacock exclusive was designed to capitalize on the strong streaming following that NBCUniversal President of Program Planning Strategy Jeff Bader touted.

However, Season 5 struggled in its transformation into a streaming program despite its serialized format, following Stabler on extended investigations in his return to New York. Coupled with the show's difficulty keeping showrunners in place — it had as many voices at the helm as seasons — it was enough to justify pulling the plug despite the solid enough performance of its eventual NBC broadcast window.

In a video shortly after the cancellation, Meloni thanked fans for following along with Stabler's journey even after he departed from SVU and reflected on the impact the character has had on his life and career.

"I just saw that they announced Organized Crime won't be coming back. I wanted to take this moment to say thank you to the fans who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back. It was a good ride. I had a great time playing him.

It was a great ride. Thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of, nearly 17 odd years.





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NBC Law & Order Dick Wolf The Rockford Files David Boreanaz Peacock Christopher Meloni Elliot Stabler Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent Law & Order: Organized Crime Peacock Exclusive Season 5 Serialized Format Extended Investigations Return To New York Impact The Character Has Had On His Life And C Career That He Never Dreamed Of

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