NBC’s Chloe Melas Shares 1st Symptoms of Bowel Disease She Almost Ignored

It was her mom who urged her to get those symptoms checked out.

In her early 20s, NBC’s Chloe Melas was trying to make her way in New York City as a busy young journalist. But she was plagued with digestive issues.

“I started noticing that I needed to go to the bathroom a lot. And when I say a lot, sometimes 15 to 20 times a day,” Melas, an entertainment correspondent, recalled during a Nov. 9 segment on the TODAY Show. Sometimes, Melas says, she would also find some blood in her stool.

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“And at first, I ignored it,” she added. It wasn’t until her mom urged her to see a gastroenterologist that she started to take her symptoms more seriously. After a colonoscopy, Melas was diagnosed in 2012 with ulcerative colitis, a type of inflammatory bowel disease . Her new book, “What Is Inflammatory Bowel Disease?

After two years of these symptoms, her doctor ordered a colonoscopy, which revealed an underlying disease: ulcerative colitis, a condition that causes inflammation and sores in the colon, according to the Ulcerative colitis is one of the two most common forms of IBD, the other being Crohn’s disease, Dr. Natalie Azar, NBC medical contributor, said on the TODAY Show. These conditions areIBD is distinct from another similar-sounding issue, irritable bowel syndrome , which is instead thought to be caused by a problem with the body’s gut-brain connection, Azar added.

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People with IBD may also have symptoms that show up in the eyes, joints and skin, Azar noted, and they’re at a higher risk for colon cancer. Part of why Melas is so open about her IBD experience is because she knows other people, particularly women, may not get the care they need without this type of knowledge.

“So many women that I have talked to over the years, they might have had some blood in the stool be “That’s why we wanted to put all this information in one ,” she explained, “so that people feel less alone and laugh a little, but also get the information that they need. ”It may be uncomfortable to talk about bathroom issues like these, but, “If you have those things, please go to a doctor,” Melas said. “Do not ignore them. ”