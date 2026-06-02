NBC's Brilliant Minds Cancelled, Final Episodes to Air Over Summer

The medical drama starring Zachary Quinto and Tamberla Perry was pulled from NBC's schedule before it was officially confirmed. Despite its unique format and Rotten Tomatoes audience score, it was cancelled. Fans deserve to see how the story ends.

The spring half of the 2025-2026 network TV schedule was surprisingly light on cancellations, and NBC's Brilliant Minds was one of the unlucky few to be cancelled.

The medical drama, starring Zachary Quinto and Tamberla Perry, had already been pulled from NBC's schedule before the bad news broke, but the cancellation wasn't confirmed until months later. The network is letting the show finish its run in primetime, however, and the final episodes will air over the summer. Even with five episodes left at this point, it's safe to say that Brilliant Minds deserved better.

While there was no shortage of medical dramas on network TV when the 2025-2026 season started, Brilliant Minds' format was unique among the competition. The main doctors of the series were a neurologist and a psychiatrist rather than surgeons, like on Grey's Anatomy, and the main action wasn't set in an emergency department, like on Chicago Med.

Dr. Wolf's (Quinto) face blindness felt less outlandish than the amnesia storyline on Doc, and there wasn't a layer of comedy to it like Best Medicine. Mysteries of the brain were at the center of the cases of the week.... [..





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Brilliant Minds Cancelled Medical Drama Zachary Quinto Network TV Summer Rotten Tomatoes

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