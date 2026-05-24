NBC Reporter's Viral Moment After White House Shooting

An NBC reporter's calm reaction to a shooting outside the White House has left many criticizing her lack of urgency after gunfire broke out near a Secret Service checkpoint just outside the White House around 6pm Saturday

An NBC reporter has gone viral for her muted response after a shooter opened fire just outside the White House. Julie Tsirkin, an NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent, was live on-air near the White House lawn when bullets rang out on Saturday night in Washington DC.

The journalist, 28, immediately donned a confused expression on her face as she turned toward the noise and back to the camera, asking: "What is that?

", A man then responded: "Sounds like fireworks," which prompted Tsirkin to take a step in the direction of the gunfire, which officials say came from a Secret Service checkpoint. She then turned back toward the camera, dumbfounded, as she stared blankly at the man, who appeared to be her cameraman. Officials then started screaming: "Out! Out!

" as the reporter immediately darted with others to the press briefing room. The gunman, Nasire Best, 21, was fatally shot by Secret Service agents after exchanging fire with them while the White House was put on lockdown





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White House Shooting NBC Reporter Viral Moment Calm Reaction Secret Service Checkpoint Gunfire

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