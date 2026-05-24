NBC Reporter's Muted Reaction to White House Shooting Goes Viral

A shooting outside the White House resulting in the death of a suspect sparked an internet firestorm after an NBC journalist's confused response to the gunfire was captured on live television.

A sudden and violent confrontation unfolded outside the White House on a Saturday evening, leaving one man dead and sparking a massive social media debate over the reactions of the press corps on the scene.

The incident began around 6pm when a 21-year-old man identified as Nasire Best approached a Secret Service checkpoint. According to official reports, Best drew a revolver from a bag and opened fire toward an agent booth. The Secret Service Uniformed Division officers responded immediately, engaging in an exchange of gunfire that ultimately resulted in the death of the suspect.

While President Donald Trump was inside the building at the time, working in the Oval Office on a sensitive peace deal involving Iran and various Middle Eastern leaders, he remained unharmed. Other senior aides, including Steven Cheung, Natalie Harp, and Margo Martin, were also present during the lockdown. In the aftermath, it was revealed that the suspect had a documented history of mental health struggles and reportedly believed he was Jesus.

President Trump later commented on the situation via Truth Social, noting that Best had a violent history and a possible obsession with the most cherished structure of the country. Amidst the chaos, an unexpected viral moment emerged involving Julie Tsirkin, a 28-year-old Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News. Tsirkin was delivering a live report near the White House lawn when the sounds of gunfire began to echo through the area.

While other reporters and bystanders reacted with immediate panic, Tsirkin's response was markedly muted. In the footage that has since circulated millions of times, she can be seen wearing a look of sheer confusion, turning toward the noise and simply asking, 'What is that?

' When a man, likely her cameraman, suggested the sounds were merely fireworks, Tsirkin actually took a step toward the source of the gunfire before staring blankly back at the camera. This lack of urgency continued until officials began screaming for everyone to get out, at which point she finally darted toward the press briefing room with an umbrella in hand.

This stood in stark contrast to the reaction of ABC correspondent Selena Wang, who was seen ducking for cover and rushing for safety almost immediately after the shots rang out. The internet quickly seized upon the clip of Tsirkin, with reactions divided between mockery and amusement. Many users on X criticized her situational awareness, with some claiming she possessed the survival instinct of a goldfish.

Others compared her behavior to that of a stereotypical character in a horror movie, specifically the type of person who walks toward a mysterious noise in the dark with only a flashlight. Despite the harsh criticism, the moment also spawned a wave of memes, some of which depicted her in a Trojan-inspired hat. Rather than reacting with offense, Tsirkin embraced the viral nature of the event.

She poked fun at her own experience, joking that she was glad to provide some entertainment while Saturday Night Live was on its summer break. She expressed gratitude to the internet for the memes while encouraging her audience to continue following her actual reporting. Beyond the viral controversy, the shooting had real-world casualties. While the gunman was killed by law enforcement, an unnamed adult male bystander was struck by a bullet during the encounter.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery. By Sunday afternoon, the Secret Service and Metropolitan Police confirmed that the man was in stable condition. Investigators are still working to determine the exact circumstances of how the bystander was hit during the exchange of fire. Witnesses reported hearing between 20 and 30 gunshots in total, creating a scene of intense panic for those stationed near the security perimeter of the executive mansion.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the security challenges faced by the Secret Service in protecting the presidency and the surrounding Washington DC area from unpredictable threats





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