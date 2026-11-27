NBC removes Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson from promotional content featuring the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their Sunday night matchup.

NBC Sports has altered its promotional strategy for the upcoming Sunday night football clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders. The network initially featured Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson alongside Raiders player Fernando Mendoza in its first advertisement. This promotional spot was designed to generate excitement for the high-profile Sunday night matchup. However, the network quickly adjusted its approach to address the ongoing controversy surrounding the Browns star player.

Network Removes Watson From Second Ad Campaign

A second promotional video released by NBC features Fernando Mendoza but replaces Deshaun Watson with Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger. NFL reporter Ari Meirov confirmed that the substitution was a deliberate editorial choice made by the network. The change was implemented to distance the broadcast from the legal troubles that have shadowed Watson since his departure from Houston. This move highlights the network's sensitivity to the public discourse surrounding the quarterback.

Also read Deshaun Watson and No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza face primetime pressure in Browns' matchup vs Raiders

Lawsuits And Suspension Shape Public Perception

Watson faces more than two dozen civil lawsuits filed by massage therapists who accuse him of sexual misconduct. Most of these allegations occurred during his tenure with the Houston Texans. The National Football League imposed an eleven-game suspension and a five million dollar fine on Watson. He served this suspension and paid the fine during his first season with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. Despite completing these disciplinary measures, many fans believe the punishment was inadequate for the alleged crimes.

Browns Team Performance Despite Player Controversy

The Cleveland Browns have achieved a six and four record despite the tumultuous start to Watson's tenure. The team recently overcame an injury-plagued 2025 season to reach their current standing. They sit just one game behind the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers. If the playoffs were held today, the Browns would enter as the number six seed. This turnaround demonstrates the team's resilience on the field regardless of off-field drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Broadcast Strategy Adjusts To Fan Sentiment

Fans have frequently booed Deshaun Watson at every opportunity since he joined Cleveland. The vocal opposition from the stadium audience reflects a deep-seated dissatisfaction with how the league handled his case. NBC's decision to feature Carson Schwesinger instead of Watson acknowledges this hostile environment. The network likely aims to minimize negative reactions from viewers who are sensitive to the issue.

Implications For Future Broadcast Coverage

The removal of Watson from national television promotions signals a significant shift in how leagues and networks handle player controversies. Broadcasters must balance the star power of their athletes against the ethical concerns raised by civil lawsuits. This Sunday night game between the Browns and Raiders will be closely watched for how networks manage similar situations in the future. The focus remains on the competitive stakes as Cleveland attempts to close the gap with Pittsburgh.