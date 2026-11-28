NBC pulled a pro-Palestinian ad criticizing US military aid to Israel after it aired during a Thanksgiving SNL special. After backlash from Jewish and pro-Israel groups, NBC is reviewing its ad approval process.

BURBANK, CA - AUGUST 28: The NBC peacock logo is seen on the NBC studios building August 28, 2003 in Burbank, California. Paris-based Vivendi is in the final stages of a long and drawn-out auction of its U.S.-based media assets, collectively known as Vivendi Universal Entertainment, or VUE.

NBC is an auction favorite. Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project , described as a pro-Palestinian advocacy group that supports ending U.S. military aid to Israel. The spot contrasts an American girl saving $400 for a bicycle with a Palestinian girl in Gaza shown on crutches and missing a leg. In the ad, the narrator says the U.S. sends $400 to Israel every three seconds “to do this.

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” The ad directs viewers to the group’s “No More for Israel” campaign, which urges people to ask lawmakers to oppose weapons deals with Israel.the ad as one-sided and said it omitted the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. Some groups called the ad antisemitic.reported that the Congressional Research Service’s latest estimate put U.S. assistance at about $298 billion, adjusted for inflation, from 1946 to 2024.