NBC has pulled a controversial ad that is critical of the United States' policy of sending financial aid to Israel. It aired during 'SNL' Thanksgiving special.

2026-27 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Streaming & Cable‘Saturday Night Live’: Robert De Niro & Timothée Chalamet Will Close Out The Year As Hosts Titled “Every Three Seconds,” the half-minute spot shows a young girl working to save $400 to buy a coveted bicycle.

It follows her as she does such chores as moving lawns and shoveling snow until the girl proudly takes a jar filled with coins and small bills to the store. After showing her riding the new bike, it then cuts to a girl of similar age who is missing a leg and on crutches standing next to the rubble of a building. The narrator then says: “Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to do this.

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” A person familiar with the matter told Deadline that NBC won’t re-air the ad, which comes from The IMEU Policy Project aka the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project. The spot drew backlash from multiple groups including the Anti-Defamation League, whose CEO called it “indefensible,” and B’nai B’rith International, which said in a social media post, “Shame on NBC.