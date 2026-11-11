NBC ups Line Of Fire to 18 episodes after 14‑million viewers and 47% demo jump

NBC expanded Line Of Fire's first season to 18 episodes amid 14 million viewers and a 47% jump in the 18‑49 demo, showing confidence in the new family‑procedural drama.

NBC has increased the episode count for its fresh procedural Line Of Fire from 13 to 18, marking the first new broadcast series of the 2026‑2027 season to receive an early extension. The decision comes after the show amassed more than 14 million viewers across broadcast, streaming, and repeat broadcasts for its premiere and saw its second episode deliver a 47 % jump in the coveted 18‑49 demographic.

The five‑episode upgrade reflects NBC Universal's confidence that the series-starring Peter Krause and Hope Davis and centered on the Hollingsworth family-has found an audience beyond initial curiosity. Viewers have been drawn to the show's politically charged, morally complex take on a federal law‑enforcement family running across the FBI, Secret Service, U.S. Marshals, and the Department of Justice.

Also read Line of Fire: Peter Krause's Mike Hollingsworth Faces a Loyalty Crisis

Line Of Fire occupies NBC's Monday night 10 p.m. slot, following The Voice. Its success here overturns the historic ratings record held by its predecessor, Brilliant Minds, and demonstrates the network's ability to pull viewers to late‑night broadcast programming even as streaming reshapes viewing habits. The show's strong cross‑platform performance confirms that audiences are watching on a mix of traditional television and over‑the‑top services.

The network's early expansion of Line Of Fire's inaugural season mirrors a broader industry trend in which broadcast networks grow increasingly cautious about committing to lengthy seasons, especially for new dramas. Securing extra episodes while a freshman series is still airing signals that the network sees long‑term potential and is willing to allocate resources to develop its overarching mystery and character arcs.

Advertisement

By adding five more episodes, NBC gives the creators an expanded canvas to deepen the conspiracies that threaten the Hollingsworth family. Instead of rushing toward a resolution, the show can explore the consequences of its discoveries and build upon the political intrigue that has already captured viewers' attention.

Line Of Fire's premise shares DNA with CBS's long‑running procedural Blue Bloods, which ran for fourteen seasons and blended family drama with traditional crime storytelling. While Blue Bloods focused on a multigenerational family within the New York City Police Department, Line Of Fire positions its family members in separate federal agencies, creating professional disagreements that are less about personal conflict and more about competing institutional priorities.

The contrast between the two shows lies in the degree of unity the families exhibit. The Reagans in Blue Bloods resolve disagreements through open communication, whereas the Hollingsworths often conceal information from one another, leaving their personal secrets to threaten both family trust and national security.

NBC's commitment to expanding Line Of Fire also signals an intention to make the series a permanent fixture in its programming lineup. The addition of five episodes keeps the storyline active across the fall season and allows the network to gauge audience feedback in real time, potentially informing future storylines, cast decisions, and even the possibility of a second season.

Advertisement

Audience reception has been positive. Viewers who have followed the series recognize that the show's layered approach to federal law enforcement and family dynamics delivers fresh content in a crowded procedural market.

The expansion underscores a broader conversation among viewers about how much investment they are willing to make in new network dramas. Some respondents have indicated that they are ready to binge the series once it is fully available, while others prefer to keep up with weekly releases to stay engaged with the unfolding mystery.

In short, NBC's early episode order for Line Of Fire demonstrates that the network is willing to back a fresh procedural that builds upon a proven formula while injecting new moral ambiguity and serialized storytelling. The 18‑episode first season gives the network and its audience a chance to see how the Hollingsworth family navigates a web of conspiracy, duty, and divided loyalties, while setting the stage for future seasons that could solidify the show's place in American network television.