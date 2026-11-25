NBC cancels One Chicago episodes Nov 25 and Dec 2 for Thanksgiving and Christmas specials. Fall finales return Dec 9 with key plot developments for all three series.

NBC has officially paused the One Chicago franchise for the remainder of November and the first week of December, ending a continuous run of new episodes that began in October. Chicago Fire , Chicago P.D. , and Chicago Med will not air new installments on November 25 or December 2, as the network prioritizes major holiday programming. This scheduling break affects the entire Windy City universe, halting the dramatic storylines that have kept audiences engaged through the fall season.

Holiday Specials Displace One Chicago Wednesday Night Slots

The immediate cause for the scheduling shift is the approach of Thanksgiving. NBC is broadcasting Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade tonight at 8 p.m. ET in the usual Chicago Med slot. The network is dedicating the 9 p.m. ET hour to a two-hour Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special, which replaces both Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. .

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This programming decision is not unusual for the broadcaster. The last time one of the One Chicago dramas aired a new episode during the Thanksgiving week was the fall finale of Chicago Fire's fifth season in 2016. Since that time, the three series have consistently either concluded their fall storylines before the holiday week or taken a scheduled break entirely.

For viewers who prefer watching emergency responders and police officers rather than holiday festivities, all three series remain available to stream on Peacock . The network is embracing the holiday season with time-sensitive specials instead of delivering new fictional crises to the Dick Wolf TV universe tonight.

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December Programming Delays Fall Conclusions for All Three Series

The break from new episodes extends beyond the Thanksgiving week. NBC will prioritize different programming next Wednesday, December 2, pushing back the season conclusions for all three shows. Chicago Med and Chicago Fire will both be replaced by the two-hour 94th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The scheduling disruption continues at 10 p.m. ET, where Christmas with Snoop will air instead of Chicago P.D. . This decision means that fans will not see the fall conclusions for Chicago Fire , Chicago P.D. , or Chicago Med on their usual Wednesday nights for two consecutive weeks. The network is clearly prioritizing high-profile holiday events over the standard drama schedule.

The good news for dedicated viewers is that the franchise will return for its fall finales on Wednesday, December 9. NBC has confirmed that Chicago Med season 12 will air at 8 p.m. ET, Chicago Fire season 15 at 9 p.m. ET, and Chicago P.D. season 14 at 10 p.m. ET. These episodes are expected to end the first half of the 2026-2027 TV season on exciting notes, continuing the momentum built since the franchise returned in the fall.

Fall Finales Address Major Character Changes and Medical Crises

The upcoming fall finales arrive after a monumental period for all three shows. Chicago Fire recently hit the 300-episode milestone and lost the character Joe Cruz in a single storyline. Chicago P.D. said goodbye to LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater after 12 years in Voight's Intelligence Unit. Chicago Med featured a close call regarding Sharon Goodwin's future at the hospital, adding tension to the medical drama.

Details regarding the plot of the upcoming episodes are partially available through previews. The Chicago Med fall finale, titled "Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart...", addresses more than just the aftermath of Hannah proposing to Archer . The logline suggests that Archer will help a neglected vet, while Goodwin enlists the expertise of a familiar face when a young patient's medical condition rapidly deteriorates.

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An unexpected event will put life-saving care in jeopardy during this episode. NBC is not making fans wait until December 9 to learn the identity of the familiar face Goodwin is enlisting. Weeks after news broke that Colin Donnell was reprising his role as Dr. Daniel Charles, viewers can anticipate his return to Chicago Med during this critical medical emergency storyline.

Winter Hiatus and January Crossover Event Timeline Confirmed

NBC has confirmed that the three shows will return from their winter hiatuses on January 6. This means viewers will not have to wait long in the new year for the aftermath of the fall finales. The winter break provides a significant pause in the One Chicago schedule, allowing characters to recover and new plotlines to develop away from the intense fall crisis mode.

Wednesday nights will get off to a strong start after the winter break, especially with the next One Chicago crossover arriving on January 13. This three-part event will likely be previewed after the fall finales, giving audiences a taste of the major intersection between the three franchises. The crossover is a staple of the franchise and often features significant character interactions and story stakes.

All the crossovers have been minor so far in this season, with the exception of one Chicago P.D. character's excellent episode of Chicago Med . The upcoming January event promises to be more substantial, bringing together the firefighters, police officers, and medical staff for a unified narrative. NBC is not making fans wait too long in the new year for this major event.

While the absence of new episodes on November 25 may be disappointing in the wake of how the last episodes ended last week, the schedule change is a strategic choice. The network is balancing its dramatic content with highly viewed holiday specials. Viewers can look forward to the return of their favorite characters on December 9 and the continuation of the Windy City stories in the new year.