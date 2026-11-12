NBC News Will Cancel Streaming Show 'Stay Tuned,' Trim Some Positions in Staff Realignment

” streaming service as part of a review of its resources, according to a person familiar with the matter — resulting in the end of, the NBC News correspondent who anchored “Stay Tuned,” will continue to work for the news division, this person said.

Producers who worked on the program will have the opportunity to apply for nearly 50 open positions that will be available at NBC News, this person says. Many of the roles involve working on “Dateline” or the news specials department and there is hope, this person says, that many of those affected will take up those positions.

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A handful of NBC News employees, said to represent less than 1% of the overall staff, will have to deal with eliminated positions across the news unit, this person says. NBC News confirmed that Wednesday’s streaming of “Stay Tuned” was its last, but declined to make executives available for comment. NBC News Now is expected to fill its primetime schedule with re-airs of previous streaming programming. The service already repeats Tom Llamas’ streaming show, “Top Story,” in evening hours.

NBC News isn’t the only TV-news division looking at staffing during a tricky era for media companies. Skydance, the owner of CNN and CBS News,as part of a bid to seek $6 billion in cost cuts after amassing a mammoth about of debt combine Warner Bros. Discovery with Paramount. CBS News and CNN have had other rounds of layoffs in past months.

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The end of “Stay Tuned” isn’t seen as a reduction in commitment to free, ad-supported streaming. The streaming outlet, which counts Savannah Sellers, Joe Fryer, Christine Romans and Hallie Jackson among its anchors, saw viewing triple between 2020 and 2025.

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