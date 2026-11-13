NBC News Now To End West Coast-Based Primetime Show 'Stay Tuned'

NBC News Now has dropped its primetime show Stay Tuned, one of the few network shows to originate from Los Angeles.

, anchor of the 8 p.m. ET streaming series, will remain with the network, according to a source familiar with the decision. The cancellation impacts about a dozen positions, with those staffers given the opportunity to apply for about 50 openings in the news division, including roles atNBC News Tops Primetime Viewership For Election Results; Nielsen Says Overall Audience Rose 23% To 31.2 Million From Last MidtermThe final episode of the show was on Wednesday, and the slot will be filled with replays of other shows on the schedule.

Launched in 2023,had been the sole original primetime show. It was an expansion of a Snapchat show that Schwartz hosted with Savannah Sellers.

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Microsoft Outlook Still Down As Company Probes Cause Of Crippling 365 OutageIn less time than it took to write that, you could have used a search engine: NBC News NOW is NBCUniversal’s free, 24/7 live streaming news channel, available on NBCNews.com, the NBC News YouTube channel, and multiple streaming platformsI would just leave that mess to the online hunter groups and local law enforcement. Television wouldn’t do much these days to highlight the crimes, that and Chris Hansen has success doing his own show away from network executive’s decisions.