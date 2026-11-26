John O'Hurley, David Frei, and Mary Carillo return for the 2026 National Dog Show on November 26. Discover watch times, new breed details, and 25th anniversary features.

NBC has officially kicked off its 2026 National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day, bringing the annual celebration of canine excellence to viewers starting at 12 pm EST. The two-hour special concludes at 2 pm EST, marking the 25th anniversary of this beloved holiday tradition. Fans can tune in to the broadcast on NBC television or stream the live competition exclusively on Peacock for mobile and connected device viewing.

This milestone edition features up to 2,000 of the top American Kennel Club-sanctioned dogs gathering from across the United States. The event, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, remains fully sanctioned by the AKC, ensuring that only purebred dogs registered with the club are eligible to participate. Viewers will witness a fierce competition among 205 distinct breeds and varieties as they vie for Best of Breed, First in Group, and the ultimate Best in Show title.

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The 2026 broadcast introduces three significant new additions to the roster of eligible competitors, expanding the diversity of the show for the first time in its quarter-century history. The newly eligible breeds include the Basset Fauve de Bretagne, the Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka, and the Teddy Roosevelt Terrier. These breeds will join 217 other varieties in their respective groups to compete for national titles on the televised stage.

The Basset Fauve de Bretagne, also known as the Fawn Colored Brittany Basset, will compete in the Hound Group. This French breed traces its lineage back to the 1500s as a serious hunter of prey. Described as smart, courageous, and lively, the breed is cheerful and eager to please its handlers. Their small, stocky frames feature a rough wiry coat that repels dirt, making them energetic and fast for their size.

The Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka, or Russian Colored Lapdog, will represent the Toy Group in this year's competition. Originally bred for apartment living, this small member of the Bichon family is loving, clever, and intensely loyal to its family. Showing no signs of aggression and being great with children, they are considered ultimate house pets. Some individuals are excellent mimics, while others prefer monitoring who enters their home.

The Teddy Roosevelt Terrier will take part in the Terrier Group, having been formally renamed in 1999 to honor the 26th President of the United States. Formerly known as the Type B Rat Terrier, this breed is friendly, lively, and smart. They are affectionate with their families but can be one-person dogs. Their boldness and boundless energy make them excellent hunters of squirrels and vermin.

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Familiar faces will return to guide the audience through the competition, with John O'Hurley, David Frei, and Mary Carillo resuming their roles as commentators and hosts. Their expertise and chemistry have become synonymous with the show, providing context on breed standards and dog behavior throughout the broadcast. The production includes featurettes that look back at the history of the event and highlight previous champions.

Viewers will also recall the success of the previous year, when the Belgian Sheepdog named Soleil won Best in Show during the 24th National Dog Show. Judge Charlie Olvis praised Soleil's performance, noting that she did not put a foot down wrong and did not miss a beat during the competition. Reserve Best in Show that year went to an American Foxhound named George, the winner of the Hound Group.

The show operates on a deep historical foundation dating back to its founding in 1879. It has been held annually since 1933, establishing itself as a long-standing institution in American sports and entertainment. The competition is structured around seven distinct groups, including Sporting, Herding, Hound, Non-Sporting, Terrier, Toy, and Working. Each group represents dogs bred for specific historical functions, from hunting game birds to guarding livestock.

The Sporting Group features dogs developed to aid in hunting upland game birds or waterfowl, performing at the direction of the hunter. The Herding Group relies on the natural instinct of dogs to gather and move livestock from one place to another. The Hound Group consists of breeds classified as scent hounds or sight hounds, developed to hunt somewhat independently for their humans.

The Non-Sporting Group includes every breed that does not fit into the other categories, resulting in a wide variety of sizes and histories. The Terrier Group comprises dogs of great determination and courage, originally evolved in the British Isles to hunt vermin. The Toy Group features dogs bred primarily for companionship, with many retaining the appearance of their larger cousins.

The Working Group features powerfully built and intelligent dogs that perform various tasks for their people, including guarding homes and serving as police and military dogs. This year's broadcast promises to showcase the unique traits of these diverse groups, with the three new breeds adding fresh excitement to the established hierarchy of the competition.

The event continues the tradition of airing shortly after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a holiday staple that has now reached its 100th anniversary. The 2026 parade episode was postponed to Saturday due to severe weather, with NBC re-airing the 2025 edition earlier in the day. The National Dog Show remains a consistent anchor for Thanksgiving entertainment, offering a wholesome and engaging alternative to other holiday programming.

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Bleeding Cool has provided a comprehensive preview and viewing guide for the event, highlighting the specific groups and breeds in competition. The guide details the operational aspects of the show, from the road to the National Dog Show to the specific rules governing each group. This information helps viewers appreciate the depth of expertise required to judge such a diverse array of canines.

The broadcast features high-quality production values, including close-up shots of the dogs and their handlers. Photographers such as Bill McCay/NBC have captured images of various breeds, including Standard Poodles, Boston Terriers, and French Bulldogs. These visual elements enhance the viewing experience, allowing audiences to appreciate the physical characteristics of each breed.

Agility demonstrations and training segments are also part of the broadcast, showcasing the athletic capabilities of the dogs. Experts like Perry DeWitt, a Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Agility Champion, may appear to demonstrate skills. These segments provide insight into the bond between dogs and their owners, emphasizing the importance of training and companionship.

The 2026 National Dog Show represents more than just a competition; it is a celebration of the human-canine bond and the rich history of dog breeding in America. The addition of new breeds reflects the evolving standards of the American Kennel Club and the growing diversity of the canine world. Viewers can expect a dynamic and engaging broadcast that honors tradition while embracing change.

As the competition unfolds, viewers will witness the meticulous judging process that determines the winners in each group. Judges evaluate dogs based on their adherence to breed standards, temperament, and overall appearance. The best dogs from each group then advance to compete for the prestigious Best in Show title.

The show also serves as a platform for educating the public about different breeds and their unique needs. By highlighting breeds like the Basset Fauve de Bretagne and the Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka, the broadcast raises awareness about less common varieties. This educational aspect is a valuable component of the holiday tradition.

The emotional connection between the dogs and their handlers is a recurring theme throughout the broadcast. Stories of dedication, training, and partnership resonate with audiences, reinforcing the special bond between humans and their canine companions. The show celebrates not just the dogs, but the people who care for them.

With the 2026 National Dog Show now underway, fans across the United States have the opportunity to enjoy a day of canine excellence. The combination of high-stakes competition, historical context, and heartfelt moments makes this event a must-watch for dog lovers and casual viewers alike. The show promises to be a memorable milestone in its 25-year history.