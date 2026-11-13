NBC Confirms Sunset P.I. Premiere Date and Timeslot for Jake Johnson Series

Jake Johnson stars in NBC's new workplace comedy Sunset P.I., premiering February 8, 2027. Learn about the cast, plot, and timeslot details for the new series.

NBC officially confirmed that Jake Johnson stars in the new single-camera workplace comedy Sunset P.I., which premieres on Monday, February 8, 2027. The network scheduled the series to debut after the 8 p.m. broadcast of St. Denis Medical, a strategic move designed to capitalize on the popular show's strong lead-in ratings. Viewers can catch the debut episode at 8:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific Time on the NBC network, marking a significant return to television comedy for the actor.

The new series takes over the valuable 8 p.m. timeslot currently held by The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins, which is scheduled to conclude its second season in mid-January. This transition positions Sunset P.I. as a key fixture in the winter television lineup. The network aims to retain the audience flow from the 8 o'clock hour into the new comedy, ensuring a stable viewer base for the upcoming season.

Also read ‘Sunset P.I.’ Sets NBC Release Date, Jake Johnson Comedy Series Drops New First-Look Photos

Following the initial broadcast, episodes will become available to stream the next day on Peacock. This streaming availability ensures that audiences who miss the linear television broadcast have immediate access to the latest content. The timing positions the show to capitalize on the winter television lineup with strong lead-in potential from St. Denis Medical, creating a seamless viewing experience for fans of workplace comedies.

Created by Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, the ten-episode series centers on Mickey Wilder, played by Johnson. Mickey works as a private investigator at the Garner Taggart PI Agency in Hollywood alongside his colleagues. The show provides a behind-the-scenes look at the daily operations and challenges faced by those in the investigative industry, blending humor with the gritty realities of the profession. The single-camera format allows for a cinematic quality that distinguishes it from traditional multi-camera sitcoms.

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Mickey's boss, Garner Taggart, is portrayed by Keith David and runs the agency with his son Mitch. Langston Kerman plays Mitch, who works as a main private investigator alongside Mickey. Mary Shalaby joins the cast as Raya, another key employee at the detective agency who supports the team. The ensemble cast brings a diverse range of skills and personalities to the agency, creating dynamic interactions that drive the narrative forward.

Jane Levy portrays Faye, a smart and competent investigative journalist who interacts with the detective agency staff. Her role adds a dynamic element to the workplace comedy by introducing media perspectives into the private investigation narrative. Faye often collaborates with or competes against Mickey, adding tension and depth to the professional relationships within the show. This character dynamic highlights the intersection of journalism and private investigation in modern Hollywood.

First-look images released by the network capture the stars in character during their work duties. One promotional photo shows Johnson and David's characters engaged in a serious discussion within Garner Taggart's office. Another image features Johnson sharing the frame with Levy, highlighting the professional relationship between the investigator and the journalist. These visuals emphasize the collaborative and sometimes competitive nature of the Hollywood crime-solving world.

Johnson brings a wealth of comedic experience to the role, having appeared in notable films such as Let's Be Cops, Paper Heart, and Safety Not Guaranteed. His previous work in Jurassic World, The Mummy, and the 21 Jump Street franchise demonstrates his versatility across genres. He has also done voice work in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel, showcasing his ability to inhabit both live-action and animated roles. This diverse background prepares him well for the nuanced demands of a workplace comedy.

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The series promises to explore the unique challenges of operating a detective agency in Los Angeles. Mickey and his colleagues navigate complex cases while dealing with the interpersonal dynamics of their workplace. The show balances humor with procedural elements, offering viewers a fresh take on the detective genre. The setting of Hollywood adds an extra layer of intrigue, as the characters often encounter celebrities and high-profile clients.

NBC's decision to slot Sunset P.I. after St. Denis Medical reflects confidence in its ability to hold an audience. The network is betting on Johnson's star power and the strong writing of Goor and Del Tredici. The combination of a compelling premise, a talented cast, and strategic scheduling positions the show for potential success. Fans of workplace comedies and detective dramas will likely find much to enjoy in this new addition to the NBC lineup.