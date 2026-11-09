NBC Develops New Detective Drama Worth With Jack Carr

NBC is developing Worth, a new detective series starring a decorated Army Ranger turned author. Jack Carr serves as executive producer, bringing military thriller realism to Nashville-based crime solving.

NBC is actively expanding its lineup of law enforcement narratives with a new detective drama titled Worth. The project is currently in development at the television network, aiming to join the ranks of other successful procedurals that define the broadcaster's primetime strategy. This latest addition signals a continued commitment to crime-solving stories that resonate with modern audiences seeking high-stakes mystery and character-driven drama.

Worth Centers On Army Ranger Will Worth

The series focuses on Will Worth, a decorated Army Ranger who transitions from military service to civilian celebrity status. The character is described as a brash war hero who has become a bestselling author and pop-culture icon. Despite his glamorous new life, Worth abandons his fame to return to his hometown of Nashville. There, he utilizes his veteran experience and combat training to help solve local crimes.

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Jack Carr Brings Military Thriller Realism

Executive producer Jack Carr provides significant genre credibility to the production. Carr is the writer behind the best-selling James Reece novel series, which served as the source material for the Prime Video hit The Terminal List. Like his protagonist, Carr is a former Navy SEAL who became a successful author. He aims to deliver the same action pedigree and gritty realism that characterized his previous successful adaptation.

Mike Diliberti Leads Creative Development

Writer-executive producer Mike Diliberti is steering the creative direction of Worth. Diliberti is best known for penning the script for Ben Stiller's action-comedy 30 Minutes or Less. He also directed his feature debut, titled Bad Man, which is scheduled for release in 2025. His background in action-oriented storytelling complements the military themes of the new series.

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NBC Expands Procedural Slate And Future Plans

The announcement arrives as NBC continues to build its portfolio of detective shows. The network recently debuted Line of Fire, a family detective drama led by Peter Krause that has drawn favorable comparisons to CBS's Blue Bloods. Additionally, The Rockford Files reboot, starring David Boreanaz, remains highly anticipated. Jake Coburn, another executive producer on Worth, is also developing Gatsby for NBC, an inspired by The Great Gatsby.

Competitive Landscape For Crime Dramas

NBC faces competition from other networks vying for viewers interested in law enforcement narratives. The addition of Worth strengthens their position in a genre that has proven consistently popular over decades. By leveraging the expertise of Carr and Diliberti, the network hopes to attract fans of military thrillers and complex character studies. The show represents a strategic move to capture audiences who enjoy authentic, high-stakes crime solving.