NBC Develops Gatsby Procedural Drama With Gender-Swapped Lead For 2026

NBC announces a gender-swapped, procedural drama adaptation of The Great Gatsby set in modern New York. Discover details on Nicole Carraway, Detective Jay Gatsby, and how this reimagining compares to Sherlock and Elementary.

NBC is preparing to launch a groundbreaking television adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel, The Great Gatsby, with a development timeline targeting a broadcast slot in October 2026. The project introduces a radical narrative shift by reimagining the characters within a modern-day New York City police procedural framework, distinct from previous literary adaptations like BBC's Sherlock or CBS' Elementary.

NBC Adapts Gatsby As Modern Police Procedural

The Great Gatsby TV show, currently operating under the working title Gatsby, represents the first time the 1925 novel has been adapted for a television series rather than a feature film or standalone television movie. The network is moving away from the traditional period-piece format to establish a contemporary setting that mirrors the urban landscape of Sherlock and Elementary. This strategic pivot aims to attract viewers who enjoy high-stakes crime dramas while retaining the core narrative engine of Fitzgerald's original work. The show positions itself as a direct competitor in the crowded landscape of detective storytelling, leveraging the enduring popularity of the Sherlock Holmes genre to draw in an initial audience.

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Nicole Carraway And Detective Jay Gatsby Dynamic

Key casting choices define the new structure of the narrative by swapping genders and altering professions for the central figures. Nicole Carraway serves as the narrator and protagonist, portrayed as a dedicated detective at the New York Police Department who harbors a personal ambition to become a writer. Her professional partner is Detective Jay Gatsby, a charming investigator characterized by a con-man's gift for reading human behavior. This partnership replaces the original narrator's role as an observer with an active role in law enforcement, fundamentally changing how the audience experiences the plot. The dynamic between Nicole and Gatsby allows for deeper interpersonal development than found in the source material, creating a bond that drives the procedural elements forward.

Comparing Gatsby To Sherlock Holmes Adaptations

The development of Gatsby shares significant thematic DNA with other highly regarded modern detective shows such as Sherlock and Elementary. Both Sherlock and Elementary adapted Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's stories by transplanting the characters into modern settings, with Sherlock set in London and Elementary in New York City. This new project follows a similar template by grounding the classic story in a present-day context, yet it diverges by adopting the procedural drama format rather than a mystery-of-the-week structure. The comparison to these successful franchises highlights NBC's intent to capture a similar demographic of viewers who appreciate complex character dynamics and intellectual problem-solving. However, the risk lies in whether the procedural format can sustain the tragic undertones that define the original literary masterpiece.

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Risks Of Procedural Format For Literary Classic

Transforming The Great Gatsby into a procedural drama introduces significant creative challenges regarding the preservation of the novel's core message. Fitzgerald's work is widely recognized as a critique of the American Dream, exploring the hollowness of wealth, corruption, and the loneliness that accompanies social status. A procedural format often relies on episodic resolutions, which may conflict with the tragic, non-episodic nature of Gatsby's relationship with Daisy Buchanan and her husband, Tom Buchanan. The show must determine how to integrate Daisy into a crime-solving narrative while maintaining the thematic weight of her role in Gatsby's downfall. Failure to balance the procedural requirements with the literary integrity of the source material could result in a loss of the story's emotional resonance.

Next Steps In Production And Development

While the announcement of the project in October 2026 confirmed its status as a work in progress, specific production details regarding casting completions and filming schedules remain undisclosed. The development team faces the task of ensuring that the modernization of the story does not erase the historical context that gives the characters their motivation. As the project moves forward, it will be crucial to monitor how the writers handle the secondary characters, particularly Tom Buchanan, whose presence is essential to the original plot. If executed correctly, Gatsby has the potential to become a surprise hit, serving as a worthy successor to the legacy of Sherlock and Elementary in the genre of modern literary adaptations.