NBC Dateline 35th Anniversary Celebrated Amid Ongoing Nancy Guthrie Search

Dateline NBC marks its 35th anniversary while correspondent Josh Mankiewicz and anchor Savannah Guthrie reflect on the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, and the ongoing investigation.

The Dateline NBC team gathered in New York City on September 22, 2026, to light the Empire State Building in celebration of the program's 35th anniversary. The event honored a long-running television newsmagazine that has become a staple of true crime coverage, yet the evening carried a somber undertone for the anchors involved. Lester Holt, Andrea Canning, Blayne Alexander, and Josh Mankiewicz were present to mark the milestone, highlighting the emotional weight that often accompanies the network's high-profile investigations.

Dateline Anniversary Marks 35 Years of Investigation

Josh Mankiewicz, who is 71 years old and serves as a correspondent for the series, participated in the anniversary celebrations while simultaneously addressing the harrowing case of Nancy Guthrie. The new cover story from the publication, dated November 4, explores the complex emotions surrounding the disappearance. Mankiewicz noted that the case illustrates a tragic reality where extensive publicity does not always yield results. He described the situation as hell on earth, a sentiment echoed by families who experience similar trauma but without the intense media spotlight.

Also read Savannah Guthrie Opens Up About Mom Nancy As Investigators Announce Step To 'Advance The Case'

Josh Mankiewicz Reflects on Tragic Case Details

Mankiewicz hosts a podcast and frequently covers missing persons cases, bringing a variety of professional and personal emotions to his reporting. He emphasized that families dealing with disappearances face a unique kind of torment. In the case of Nancy, an 84-year-old matriarch, the situation has drawn significant attention. Mankiewicz believes that every case brings out a variety of emotions, ranging from hope to despair. He stated that the public often does not realize the private hell experienced by those waiting for news.

Savannah Guthrie Shares Personal Tragedy on Today Show

Savannah Guthrie, the 54-year-old news anchor, broke down during an interview with Hoda Kotb that aired on the Today show on March 26. She recounted the moment she learned her mother had disappeared and how her husband, Michael Feldman, was away with friends during the initial shock. Feldman expressed that it is heartbreaking and that his heart goes out to Savannah. He noted that there are way too many missing persons cases, highlighting the broader societal issue. Savannah shared that she deserves justice, pleading for help from the public.

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Blayne Alexander Offers Support for Guthrie Family

Blayne Alexander, who is 49 years old, spoke out on November 1 regarding the ongoing search. She stated that she still gets sick to her stomach when thinking about the case. Alexander explained that she knows and loves Savannah dearly, calling her one of the most incredible people. She expressed that seeing such a tragedy happen in close proximity to colleagues is hard. Alexander and her team continue to send love and cannot stop sharing the contact number for tips. The FBI has been urged to take calls regarding any information.

Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Timeline and Search Efforts

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing more than nine months after her disappearance. She was taken from her home in Catalina Foothills, a quiet Tucson suburb, in the early hours of February 1. The 84-year-old had been dropped off the night before by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, after dinner with Savannah and her sister, Annie. Nancy was last seen on January 31. Video footage from a front door camera shows a masked man attempting to enter the premises. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos was involved in the early stages of the investigation. A reward of up to 1 million dollars is available for information leading to her recovery.