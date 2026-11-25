NBC previews the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a special hosted by Jack McBrayer. See new balloons and floats before the November 27 event.

NBC is airing Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the network and Peacock, serving as a vital guide for viewers ahead of the postponed milestone event.

The hour-long live special, hosted by Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Jack McBrayer, will showcase the final preparations for the centennial celebration despite the logistical upheaval caused by severe weather in the New York City metropolitan area.

Also read NBC Tracking Storm Due To Hit 100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Organizers confirmed that the historic 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been rescheduled from Thanksgiving Day to Saturday, November 28. This significant timeline change was necessitated by dangerous storm conditions that made a Thursday morning procession unsafe for participants and spectators alike.

Jack McBrayer serves as the central anchor for this broadcast, guiding the audience through the intricate details of the parade production from 34th Street at Herald Square. Taylen Biggs acts as a special correspondent on the ground, providing behind-the-scenes coverage of rehearsals that are taking place on the eve of the re-scheduled march.

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The broadcast offers intimate interviews with superfans whose lives have been deeply impacted by the parade tradition. Audiences will also witness a live exclusive preview of a performance by dancers from The Divine Nine Unity Step Team, highlighting the artistic talent that defines the spectacle.

New balloons unveiled during Balloonfest feature prominently in the special, with viewers introduced to major characters like Bluey from the BBC and Hello Kitty from Sanrio. Additional inflatables include Joe Cool and Woodstock from Peanuts Worldwide, Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer's Apprentice, and Underdog from DreamWorks Animation.

Two mid-sized balloons also make their debut, featuring Billie Brightpaw from Macy's and Underdog. These new additions join the iconic lineup, which includes Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination, ensuring a diverse roster for the centennial celebration.

Inside the Macy's Parade Studio, the preview provides an all-access look at the creation of famous floats, featuring guest stars Mckenna Grace and Leslie Odom Jr. The segment explores the engineering and creativity required to build massive structures that have become cultural icons.

Teasers for new float designs include Hogwarts Holiday by HBO, Mr. Peanut Power Plant by Planters Brand, and Dashing All the Way by DoorDash. The studio tour also honors the historical roots of the parade through a dedicated segment on Tony Sarg's marionettes.

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The countdown special will also highlight Road Trip to Parade by GEICO, Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs, and Macy's Parade All-Stars. These floats demonstrate the ongoing innovation and partnership that sustain the parade's legacy.

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade represents a major cultural milestone, with NBC ensuring fans are fully informed despite the shift in schedule. The severe weather conditions have forced a one-day delay, but the November 27 broadcast remains a crucial resource for enthusiasts.

The event continues to draw massive audiences, with the preview special airing on both NBC and Peacock to reach a wide global viewership. Fans can still witness the final touches being applied to balloons and floats before the live march begins on Saturday.

Preparations remain rigorous as crews finalize the intricate details of the production. The re-scheduling allows organizers to prioritize safety while ensuring the centennial celebration maintains its grandeur and excitement for all participants.