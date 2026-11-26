NBC reveals its winter TV lineup featuring the David Boreanz-led Rockford Files reboot and Jake Johnson's Sunset P.I., alongside Winter Olympics coverage starting in February.

NBC Entertainment is preparing to shift its programming focus from fall premieres to a robust mid-season slate, marking a strategic transition for the broadcast network. The schedule change includes a brief holiday hiatus before many series resume, setting the stage for significant new additions to the primetime lineup. Key returning staples such as The Voice, St. Denis Medical, and the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises will continue their runs without interruption. Meanwhile, new series like Line of Fire, which has garnered critical acclaim, will maintain their momentum alongside other established properties. This period also marks a pivotal moment for the network as it prepares to integrate high-profile sports coverage and anticipated detective show revivals into its core strategy.

New Procedural Comedies Join NBC Lineup

Starting in 2027, NBC will introduce Sunset P.I., a procedural sitcom that blends traditional detective work with workplace comedy elements. Jake Johnson stars as Mickey Wilder, a private investigator in Los Angeles who was formerly an LAPD officer. The character is navigating life three years after a life-changing event that left him dealing with heartbreak and perpetual cynicism. The show aims to combine case-of-the-week investigations with the comedic nuance Johnson is known for from roles in New Girl and Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.

Also read David Boreanaz Brings Firebird to LA Auto Show for Rockford Files Launch

The creators of Sunset P.I. cite Moonlighting as a primary inspiration, while also noting potential workplace dynamics reminiscent of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The series logline explicitly references the legacy of Los Angeles private eyes, tracing a line from Philip Marlowe, the fictional detective created by Raymond Chandler, to the modern day. This approach positions the show as a competitor to other LA-based detective dramas like ABC's High Potential, while paying homage to the hard-boiled genre. By integrating humor with puzzling investigations, NBC hopes to capture audiences familiar with both serious procedurals and lighthearted comedies.

Classic Detective Reboot Leads January Return

The Rockford Files reboot is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, January 2, 2027, before shifting to its regular Thursday night timeslot at 8:00 p.m. David Boreanz headlines the series as private investigator Jim Rockford, taking over the role popularized by James Garner 46 years ago. The narrative follows Rockford after he emerges from prison on parole for a crime he did not commit. He decides to revive his detective career, finding himself in a more dangerous position between police and criminals than ever before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Boreanz stated in an interview with Variety that he believes this is the ideal time to reboot the show. He aims to make James Garner proud while delivering his own unique interpretation of the character. The series promises to blend nostalgia for the original with a modern 21st-century approach. Viewers can expect iconic elements such as Rockford's Pontiac Firebird and his residence in a trailer home to remain central to the story. Boreanz brings extensive experience from lead roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Bones, and SEAL Team to this revival of a TV Guide recognized classic.

Winter Sports and Unannounced Returns

Beginning in February, NBC will dedicate significant resources to sports coverage, with a specific focus on the Winter Olympics. This shift highlights the network's commitment to live event programming as it balances its scripted content. In addition to the structured schedule of new and returning shows, several other projects are slated for mid-season release without defined dates. One such project is Destination X, a reality competition series led by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, which is returning to NBC screens.

The mid-season lineup is designed to provide a continuous stream of engaging content to viewers during the winter months. NBC aims to maintain its dominance in the procedural space while expanding into new genres and formats. The integration of the Winter Olympics coverage will likely serve as a major anchor for the network's schedule, drawing in broad audiences before transitioning back to its scripted offerings. This strategic mix of sports and entertainment reflects NBC's effort to maximize viewership during a competitive period in the television calendar.

Industry Context and Audience Reception

The announcement of these new series comes amid a broader industry trend of reviving classic detective shows for modern audiences. By updating familiar properties like The Rockford Files, NBC seeks to attract both long-time fans and new viewers who may not have experienced the original series. The introduction of Sunset P.I. further demonstrates the network's willingness to experiment with hybrid genres that combine the structure of procedural dramas with the accessibility of sitcoms. These choices are expected to influence the competitive landscape, particularly in the lucrative procedural genre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Viewers are encouraged to bookmark the upcoming dates and prepare for the return of their favorite shows. The combination of established hits, new comedic takes on detective work, and major sporting events positions NBC for a strong mid-season performance. As the network rolls out these changes, the reception of projects like The Rockford Files and Sunset P.I. will likely set the tone for the remainder of the television season. The success of these initiatives will depend on how well they balance respect for source material with innovative storytelling for contemporary audiences.