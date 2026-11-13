NBC Announces Death of Golf Broadcaster Dan Hicks After Tiger Woods Crash Call

NBC Sports confirms the passing of longtime golf commentator Dan Hicks. The announcement follows reports of his call to President Donald Trump after Tiger Woods car crash in March.

NBC Sports has confirmed the death of veteran golf broadcaster Dan Hicks, a move that coincides with renewed scrutiny surrounding a March 27 incident involving professional golfer Tiger Woods. The network released a statement honoring Hicks's decades-long contribution to the sport as the signature voice of their golf coverage for the last 26 years. This confirmation arrives after bodycam footage revealed Woods contacted Hicks immediately following his single-vehicle accident in Jupiter Island, Florida.

Hicks' Role In Woods Crash Timeline

Tiger Woods, aged 50, was observed speaking with a police officer at the crash site on March 27 while stating he was just talking to the president. According to police bodycam footage obtained by TMZ on Thursday, April 2, Woods appeared to call President Donald Trump from the scene of the accident. This specific interaction placed Woods in contact with prominent public figures shortly after the collision, linking the broadcaster's professional circle directly to the high-profile event.

Also read NBC Sports Legend Dan Hicks Dies at 64, Remembered for Iconic Tiger Woods Golf Call

Colleagues Honor Hicks Legacy

NBC Sports described Dan Hicks as an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history. The network highlighted his work covering Olympic swimming and skiing, Notre Dame football, and numerous other high-profile events. His blend of knowledge, style, enthusiasm, and humor informed and entertained fans for decades, establishing him as a central figure in sports broadcasting.

Personal Tributes From Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods expressed deep respect for Hicks, noting the broadcaster was a great friend both on and off the course. Woods, who is 50 years old, stated he had the utmost respect for Hicks and the incredible job he did for the sport for decades. He emphasized that Hicks was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him.

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Family And Industry Reactions

Woods directed his sympathy toward Hicks' family, writing that their thoughts are with Hannah and their daughters during this incredibly difficult time. He hoped they would find comfort in knowing how much he meant to so many people and the lasting impact he made on everyone whose life he touched. This personal note from Woods underscores the close relationship between the golf legend and the broadcaster who covered many of his career highlights.

Broader Context Of Recent Sports Losses

The announcement of Hicks' passing comes amid a period of significant headlines in the sports world, including the recent confirmation of another individual's death. Michigan State head hockey coach Adam Nightingale announced on Monday, January 19, that former Michigan State University hockey player Dan Sturges died unexpectedly at the age of 40. While distinct from the Hicks story, these simultaneous reports highlight the ongoing tributes and community responses within the athletic sector during this timeframe.

Enduring Impact On Golf Culture

Storm, also 64, took to Instagram on Thursday, November 12, to honor Hicks as a devoted husband of over 30 years and a loving father to their three daughters. She described him as truly one of a kind, noting that when he walked into a room, he brought energy, laughter, and people together. Storm stated that he was endlessly kind, thoughtful, and funny, making everyone feel like they mattered.