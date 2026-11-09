Mike Tirico Sidelined From Sunday Night Football Health Issue Noah Eagle Steps In For Bears Bucs

NBC Sports lead announcer Mike Tirico withdraws from the Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game due to a health issue. Details on his absence and return timeline.

NBC Sports lead play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico will not call Sunday Night Football on Sunday, November 8, due to a personal health issue. The 59-year-old broadcaster shared the news via a written statement distributed through NBC on social media. This announcement comes just hours before the scheduled matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Chicago.

Tirico expressed strong optimism about returning to the booth in the very near future. He confirmed that Noah Eagle will call tonight game alongside his regular partners Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark. The network has made these last-minute adjustments to its production schedule for the highly anticipated primetime contest.

Also read Mike Tirico to miss Sunday's Bears vs. Buccaneers game on NBC

No further medical details were provided regarding the specific nature of the health issue affecting him. Tirico is scheduled to return with the rest of the Sunday Night Football team for next week broadcast in Cincinnati. He stated that he looks forward to watching tonight from afar and is eager to reunite with his colleagues.

This withdrawal marks a significant moment for NBC Sports as the lead play-by-play voice since 2022. His absence creates a void for the production team given the high-profile nature of the Bears versus Buccaneers matchup. The network continues to prioritize continuity while ensuring the well-being of its on-air talent.

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The situation echoes similar broadcasting absences seen elsewhere in the industry. ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters missed her Monday Night Football assignment for the second consecutive week. Color commentator Joe Buck noted she was away tending to a family matter during what was intended to be his 300th NFL game.

Tirico has faced notable health-related setbacks in his broadcasting career recently. In 2025 he withdrew from covering the 151st Kentucky Derby due to a significant allergic reaction. The incident occurred after he unknowingly consumed food containing nuts.

The severe response affected his breathing and overall well-being significantly. He credited the care provided by Churchill Downs and the NBC Sports horse racing family. Host and sports reporter Ahmed Fareed stepped in to cover the event in Tirico absence.

Following the Kentucky Derby incident Tirico provided detailed updates on his condition. He explained that his throat and nose swelled making it difficult to breathe. The situation necessitated the use of an EpiPen and treatment by emergency medical technicians.

He credited the care provided by Churchill Downs and the NBC Sports horse racing family. Specifically he mentioned Randy, Jerry, and Ahmed Fareed who stepped in to cover the event. Tirico assured fans he was feeling fine after the scare.

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Tirico joined NBC Sports as the lead Sunday Night Football announcer in 2022. He succeeded the legendary Al Michaels in the iconic role. His appointment marked a significant transition for the network.

His extensive experience from NBA commentary and Olympic coverage added depth to the NFL landscape. His partnership with Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark has become a staple of American sports television.

Ahmed Fareed remains a key figure within the NBC Sports ecosystem. His ability to step into various roles highlights the depth of talent available to the network. The professional relationship between these broadcasters underscores the collaborative nature of live sports production.

The upcoming Cincinnati game presents a crucial opportunity for Tirico to return to form. His reintegration will be monitored closely by fans and colleagues alike. The swift transition of duties to capable substitutes ensures viewers receive high-quality commentary.

Mike Tirico scheduled return next week will be viewed as a positive development. The broader NFL audience and the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fanbase welcome the news. The resilience of production teams remains critical in navigating these unexpected interruptions.