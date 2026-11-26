From Milan to San Diego, NBC 7 anchors shared the stories that meant the most to them for Thanksgiving

Autumn Pumpkin Background on Wood with the inscription GRATEFUL, THANKFUL for Fall and Thanksgiving From major moments in Milan to stories closer to home in San Diego, 2026 had some memorable coverage.

For Thanksgiving, NBC 7 anchors shared the stories that meant the most to them. The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games was Luke's ninth time covering the Olympics. He is thankful to have the opportunity to share updates on incredible athletes and experience other cultures. His biggest highlight was seeing Leonardo da Vinci's"The Last Supper" in Milan.

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Luke took viewers along on how to make pizza inside an authentic Italian kitchen. What's the secret to making the perfect Italian pizza? NBC 7's Steven Luke gets the dish straight fro m the pros. With the Winter Olympics underway in Milan, NBC 7's Steven Luke takes viewers to one of the city's greatest treasures.