NBC 5 Investigates: Could concerns about immigration enforcement keep some World Cup fans away?

New numbers show fewer than 20,000 people have applied for expedited U.S. visas through a special FIFA program, raising questions about whether some foreign visitors may be reluctant to come to the U.S. for the World Cup.

Questions about interest in the FIFA Pass visa program come amid heightened immigration enforcement across the country under the Trump administration. Millions of soccer fans are expected to travel for the World Cup, but new numbers obtained by NBC 5 Investigates show fewer than 20,000 people have applied for expedited U.S. visas through a special FIFA program.

NBC 5 Investigates Reporter Scott Friedman examines what the low application numbers could mean and whether confusion about visa rules or concerns about ICE enforcement may discourage some international travelers from coming to the United States. As millions of soccer fans prepare to travel to the United States for the World Cup, new numbers obtained by NBC 5 Investigates show less than 20,000 people have applied for expedited U.S. visas through a special FIFA program, raising questions about whether some foreign visitors may be reluctant to come.

Just weeks before the start of the tournament, the U.S. State Department tells NBC 5 it's received about 16,000 applications so far through FIFA Pass, a special program created to help World Cup ticket holders from 140 countries secure expedited visa appointments at U.S. consulates around the world. Last year, FIFA officials and the Trump administration unveiled FIFA Pass to streamline the visa process for fans with World Cup tickets.

But with the tournament only weeks away, some immigration analysts say the number of applications raises questions about demand from countries that require visas.

“Sixteen thousand FIFA Pass appointments to me seems relatively low compared to the expectation of countries that would need a visa to enter the United States and would need to do it now,” said Ariel Ruiz Soto, a senior policy analyst with the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute. He pointed to confusion over whether Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents could be active near stadiums or tourist areas during the tournament.

“The message has been inconsistent and confusing from the administration, whether there will be enforcement, whether ICE will be at stadiums,” Ruiz Soto said. The concerns come amid heightened immigration enforcement across the country under the Trump administration. In an interview with NBC 5 Investigates, U.S. State Department spokesperson Mignon Houston said the administration does not believe the FIFA Pass numbers indicate weak demand for World Cup travel.

“Foreign visitors are welcome. You have legitimate tickets to the World Cup. You have a legitimate non-immigrant visa to come to the World Cup. We welcome you here,” said Houston.

Houston said the 16,000 figure reflects only travelers who opted to use FIFA Pass, not the total number of expected visitors. According to the State Department, at least 55 million people worldwide already hold valid U.S. visas that they could use to attend the tournament. Visitors from 42 countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also do not need visas to enter the United States.

“What I would say is the United States remains a top destination,” Houston said. “I would say that demand has not changed. ” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin recently posted a video on social media saying ICE agents would be present at World Cup events every day.

“When you have crowds this big, criminal activities follow,” Mullin said in the video. “ICE and HSI are going to be out there every day. ”But in the video Mullin also indicated the agency’s focus would center on broader security concerns, including counterfeit tickets, human trafficking, drug smuggling and counterfeit merchandise — not mass immigration enforcement operations.

“In the last year, we’ve seen that even immigrants who have visas who came for travel or business have been facing increasing procedures,” Ruiz Soto said. “Usually, the majority would be allowed into the country but faced longer questioning. ”A Trump administration travel ban currently prevents visitors from Haiti and Iran — both countries participating in the World Cup — from entering the United States. Travelers from Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire also face additional restrictions.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, left, will host nine World Cup matches while Toyota Stadium in Frisco, center, and Mansfield Stadium in Mansfield, right, will host practices for World Cup teams. Earlier this year, there were also discussions about requiring some visitors to post immigration bonds of up to $15,000 when entering the country. The administration later exempted World Cup fans who purchased tickets and applied through FIFA Pass.

At the same time, immigration policy is only one factor that could influence attendance. International airfare, hotel prices and costly match tickets may also affect whether fans decide to make the trip. With the World Cup approaching, the United States is preparing to host one of the world's largest international sporting events — while also navigating heightened immigration enforcement and security concerns.





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