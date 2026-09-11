Lauri Markkanen Out Again For Jazz vs Heat; Anthony Davis Drops 44 In Loss

Lauri Markkanen is ruled out for Sunday's game with a wrist iNjury,moving Josh Green to the starting lineup. Anthony Davis scored 44 points in a loss for Washington,while the Golden State Warriors continue their winning streak led by Steph Curry. Other notes include Cade Cunninghams development and Derik Queen's defensive performance.

Lauri Markkanen remains unavailable for the Utah Jazz as he continues to manage a sprained right wrist injury. The star forward is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Miami Heat, a status that keeps Josh Green in the starting lineup for a second consecutive game. Green, who was elevated to the starting five after Markkanen was ruled out of Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, is expected to begin again if Markkanen cannot suit up.

The Jazz have been forced to navigate around Markkanen's recurring injury issues. This wrist sprain is a recurrence of the same issue that caused the forward to miss a game earlier in the season. Ace Bailey is also projected to see increased minutes to help compensate for the absence of the regular starter. The team faces a critical stretch, and the availability of their primary scoring threat will heavily influence their performance against the Heat.

Also read Warriors Are NBA’s Hottest Team Off of Steph Curry’s Davidson-Esque Run

Markkanen's recent history shows flashes of elite offense even while dealing with the injury. In a Friday loss to the Dallas Mavericks, he scored twenty-four points with eight three-pointers, though he was seen grabbing his wrist late in the game. Prior to that, he recorded twenty-one points and ten rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite the physical discomfort, analysts note he remains a high-value role player when healthy, capable of providing significant shooting and rebounding support.

In other NBA action, Anthony Davis delivered a spectacular individual performance in a game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis scored forty-four points despite his team, the Washington Wizards, ultimately losing the match. His scoring explosion was highlighted by a season-best thirty points in the first half alone. The Pistons managed to rebound from back-to-back losses to defeat the Wizards in a game that drew attention for the clash between top prospects.

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While Davis's individual stats were impressive, the loss for Washington underscores the challenges the crew faces in converting high-level individual efforts into wins. Duncan Robinson and Daniss Jenkins stepped up in key moments for Detroit. Cade Cunningham is being analyzed for his development into a Luka Doncic-type player, showcasing improved numbers and playmaking abilities. The Pistons have been praised for playing to their identity and showing pride in this victory.

The Golden State Warriors are currently enjoying a strong winning streak, having secured their seventh consecutive victory. Steph Curry has been instrumental in this run, averaging thirty-five point eight points in his last five games. In a recent blowout triumph over the Pelicans, Curry recorded twenty-five points in just twenty-one minutes of action, moving past DeMar DeRozan on the NBA's all-time scoring list into sixteenth place.

Supporting Curry, Brandin Podziemski contributed significantly with twenty-five points and a complete stat line. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has emerged as a dark horse for Rookie of the Year honors, scoring at least twenty points in six of eleven games. The Warriors play two more games this week at Houston and San Antonio, where they will need to maintain this momentum against tougher opposition.

Several other teams are seeing significant developments with their young players and roster adjustments. The Milwaukee Bucks have seen Brayden Burries emerge as a key cog since becoming a starter. Burries is providing strong usage and good efficiency, and he is expected to continue being a key part of the rotation. His performance has added depth to the Bucks' recent success.

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On the defensive end, Derik Queen of the Pelicans recorded a season-high four blocks in a loss to the Warriors. However, his defensive inconsistencies remain a point of discussion for fantasy managers. Queen accounted for sixteen points, but his minutes remain capped due to defensive issues. The Pelicans also saw Jeremiah Fears lead with eight assists in a defeat, though he recorded six turnovers.

Dejounte Murray tallied twelve points in the loss, leading the Pelicans starters in scoring. The absence of Trey Murphy and Zion Williamson was felt, as the team struggled against the Warriors' shooting. Murray has been close to a top-fifty player in nine-cat formats, but his presence in the lineup has limited Jeremiah Fears' fantasy ceiling, a dynamic that fans will watch as the season progresses.