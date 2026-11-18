While Murray would like a trade sooner rather than later, expect this process to drag out.

NBA front offices generally wait about 20 games to assess their teams before seriously looking into the trade market. Even more, it’s not until Dec. 15, when many contracts signed over the summer become trade-eligible, that the market really heats up.

That, however, never stops the NBA trade rumor mill, so here is the latest. Soon after news broke of Dejounte Murray’s agent requesting a trade for the point guard out of New Orleans, rumors tried to link Murray to the Phoenix Suns. There was some logic to it: The salaries line up and, at least outside the Valley of the Sun, the sense is Phoenix could use a point guard.

Also read Dejounte Murray Next Team on Kalshi: The Heat is On

However, most of that speculation seemed to come out of Murray’s camp, not Phoenix, which has limited interest in him, according to multiple reports, including Chris Manix here at NBC Sports. He also reports the market for Murray is “lukewarm. ”Chris Mannix unpacks Dejounte Murray's "efficient" trade request and how he feels that the trade could take awhile for the New Orleans Pelicans, due to his injury history.

“What a f****** mess. No one wants to touch him. ” Coming off a torn Achilles that cost him most of two seasons, other teams see Murray as a distressed asset making $32.8 million this season, with a player option he almost certainly picks up for $30.8 million next season. Teams will want picks, likely a first-round pick, to take on that much money.

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Based on the history of Pelicans lead executive Joe Dumars in dealing with Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones , this is going to drag out. The Sacramento Kings are 1-12 and their coach, Doug Christie, is in the final year of his contract.

On 29 teams in the league, that would be the definition of a coach on the hot seat, but in Sacramento they pushed back hard when the idea first came out, saying Christie was safe. He is a favorite of ownership there.reports the Kings “would prefer not to fire” Christie during the season to limit the amount of “tumult and upheaval” during Darius Acuff Jr.'s rookie campaign. Most likely, Christie is let go after the season.

If/when that happens, two names to watch are Tom Thibodeau and Mark Jackson. Thibodeau has coached more recently and had more success, while former Warriors coach Mark Jackson is a favorite of owner Vivek Ranadive from those days in Golden State. In other Sacramento news, they are still interested in adding veteran point guard Gabe Vincent as a backup behind Acuff, he has a standing offer, Stein reports.

That he hasn’t jumped at the deal could be telling. • With all the Pelicans trade talk right now, would they consider trading Zion Williamson? Maybe, but the return isn’t going to be as robust as they might hope, reports: “He’s somewhere on the LaMelo to Ja spectrum, in terms of trade value.

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” Ball went for a first-round pick and Naz Reid, plus three pick swaps, and MacMahon is saying Williamson would get a smaller return than that. Morant was traded for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray. • While the Miami Heat have found a groove of late, this is a team known to be looking for upgrades, and Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel suggests to watch out for Zach LaVine as a target.