With the NBA trade deadline looming, which title contenders should -- and could -- make a deal to improve?

is just over the horizon, and it's never too early to start discussing which teams need to keep their options open and potentially add talent over the next three months.both losing major cornerstones of their roster for an extended period of time.

Do these Western Conference contenders need to start filling out their rotations, or can they survive without their superstars until the postseason? And after a shaky start to the season, do the defending championsAs teams settle into the season, our NBA insiders break down what 10 playoff contenders lack, the constraints shaping their trade options and what's in store as the deadline approaches.. It's hard to find a hole in one of the league's most complete, well-rounded rosters.

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Their depth, however, could use some improvement, so they won't be stuck playing deep from their bench with the likes ofThe Spurs have the draft assets to swing a deal, but that does not mean general manager Brian Wright will look to be aggressive. With one of the best records last year, San Antonio elected to stand pat.

If the Spurs do look to make a move, they have an unprotected 2027 first-round pick from Atlanta and three additional tradeable first-rounders. They also have swap rights in 2028 , 2030 and 2031 . San Antonio has 12 tradeable second-rounders.

San Antonio plans to play out the season with what's on the roster despite owning plenty of assets to make a move at the trade deadline. The Spurs appear to be somewhat thin at the center spot behindSan Antonio understands that over the next two years, the roster could become expensive, with the club expected to signin the summer of 2028. Besides that, the Spurs are already experiencing somewhat of a numbers problem due to all the depth they've accumulated.

"There's not enough minutes to go around," coach Mitch Johnson said. "Unfortunately, I've got to play the bad guy and I'm not always going to be right. But I've got to make tough decisions in regards to only 240 minutes.

", and their activity at this trade deadline will depend a great deal on when -- or whether -- they can project those injured players to return. , but he doesn't seem like a playoff difference-maker, so general manager Sam Presti might still be on the search for another defensively minded wing who can backfill some of the production of the injureddoes not eliminate Oklahoma City from making another trade.

While the Thunder do not have a roster spot, they do have the $5.4 million expiring contract ofBecause they are over the first apron, Oklahoma City cannot take back additional salary if either player is traded. The Thunder also have three trade exceptions , seven tradeable first-round picks and 19 second-rounders. Presti will be patient.

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The Thunder addressed the need for defensive-minded wing depth by making a buy-low trade for 2025 first-round pick Clifford, parting with a pair of second-round picks to acquire a player who has two seasons remaining on his rookie deal. Oklahoma City will explore the market for opportunities to upgrade over the next few months, but a big splash would be a big surprise.

It's not Presti's style, as the Thunder haven't made a major midseason trade since getting Kendrick Perkins in 2011. Yes, Presti has plenty of picks that could be used to put together a blockbuster deal. But he also has to prioritize future finances with the goal of keeping a contender-quality supporting cast aroundThe Celtics rank only 22nd in defensive rebounding rate, which is an anomaly for a team coached by Joe Mazzulla.

Boston has ranked 11th or better in this stat in every other year with Mazzulla at the helm, per-- an excellent rebounder for his position -- chipping in. If it continues, Boston might be in the market for another big body who can help grab rebounds in the playoffs. Last season, the Celtics were one of the league's more active teams ahead of the trade deadline.

The four separate trades dropped Boston below the luxury tax while also creating a $27.7 million trade exception. The exception is available until February, but the first apron hard cap prevents Boston from using more than $10 million of it. This year, the Celtics do not have to trim payroll but do need to keep an eye on the luxury tax, which they are currently $1.75 million below. Boston's most valuable asset could be its open roste spot.

Because they are below the first apron, the Celtics will be able to sign a waived player with a preexisting salary of $15 million or moreFinding another big man could be high on the Celtics' list. One thing the Celtics have learned from the Knicks is not overtaxingfresh would be paramount as well, especially with Tatum still working his way back to his new normal in his first full season following an Achilles injury in 2025.

The $27 million trade exception could go a long way, especially if they view the Eastern Conference as winnable. The Rockets have two appealing trade assets in this upcoming draft: the right to swap with Brooklyn and an unprotected first-round pick . Houston has four additional first-round picks available to trade, a $13.3 million trade exception and an open roster spot. The Rockets are allowed to use the full exception and still exceed the first apron.

--Despite owning plenty of assets and a trade exception, it's likely Houston will continue -- like last season -- to refrain from making any moves. Especially now that its roster has been revamped with the offseason additions of Bogdanovic and. The overall size throughout the roster gives the Rockets plenty of flexibility to utilize multiple lineups and combinations of players without sacrificing production and performance.

VanVleet's absence last season somewhat sped up the development of Sheppard,, who are both expected to return to the lineup soon. But unless the Rockets encounter a deal they can't refuse at the deadline, it's likely they stand pat. North Hollywood community mourns beloved vendors killed in alleged DUI crash outside Metro station, and it's difficult to imagine New York finding many better options on the trade market.

But if one presents itself, then that's the clearest spot on New York's roster worth improving.. This season, New York is $809,000 below the second apron and is not allowed to sign a player until Feb. 14. The Knicks can use's $3 million expiring contract in a trade but cannot take back more salary. New York is not allowed to sign a player waived who had a preexisting salary of $15 million or more.

The Knicks have one first-round pick and 12 second-rounders available to trade. The Knicks are putting off contract issues until the offseason and there's not a lot of flexibility, especially with owner James Dolan proclaiming. If Mikal Bridges continues to struggle, do the Knicks start to canvas the league? But then again, he's owed over $116.5 million over the next three seasons, including a player option in 2029-30.

The hope is that he turns it around similar to last season, because this team is in need of shot creation and shotmaking. The Lakers have the best offense in the league but rank in the bottom half on the other end of the floor, and specifically they're 28th in defensive rebounding rate, ahead of only the Bulls and Suns.is a decent option, it's safe to add the Lakers to the long list of teams that could use another competent bruiser on their bench.which left them with the right to swap their 2028 first-rounder as their most significant remaining draft asset.

The Lakers have three tradeable second-rounders . for a player earning $26 million or below. Despite being hard-capped at the first apron, the Lakers are $8.1 million under and are allowed to take back additional salary. Los Angeles has 15 guaranteed contracts and would need to waive or trade a player to open a roster spot.in order to cut down to the maximum 15-player allotment.

Coach JJ Redick has pretty much stuck to a 10-man rotation so far, with Vanderbilt overtaking Looney in the depth chart when Mamukelashvili isn't in as the stretch 5. , although neither figures to be the solution to L.A. ranking second-to-last in the league in rebounding. Still, as one Eastern Conference executive told ESPN, "so long as Doncic, Reaves and Kessler stay healthy, the Lakers will be fine.

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" Reaves is now dealing with aEntering the season, it seemed as if the Timberwolves' big issue was going to be frontcourt depth after they traded, after a season out of the NBA, has performed surprisingly well at the backup power forward spot. Does Minnesota trust that that will continue, though, or would the team rather pursue a sure thing at the position? , Minnesota's draft assets are limited.

They have no first-round picks available to trade and one second-rounder . , who is on an expiring $6 million contract after Minnesota declined his team option for next season. Apron rules prevent Minnesota from taking back more salary than they send out, so the return of' return. Minnesota should be thrilled with how it has played since its franchise guard underwent knee surgery after playing just four games to start the season.

The Timberwolves are 5-2 without Edwards and boast the NBA's top-ranked defense. The schedule will get tougher, but they have held up well in the face of a potentially season-altering injury.has made a good first impression after so-so stops with the Warriors and Hawks.

Meanwhile, Dosunmu has been excellent as Edwards' stand-in replacement.or early January, Minnesota should have plenty of time to evaluate its full roster before the Feb. 11 trade deadline. The Pistons' greatest need is the same as it has been for the last 18 months: a second scorer and playmaker next tohas done an admirable job as a backup, he's not a championship-level No. 2 option.

Luckily, the Pistons have plenty of trade assets they could use in a deal for a fellow star. The Pistons are among a handful of teams that control each of their next seven first-round picks. They can trade up to four and can swap in each season. Detroit also has 11 seconds available.

And, despite $90 million committed to Cunningham andHowever, putting together a trade package without including a starter or key rotation piece could be difficult. To match salary, the Pistons have only the sizable contracts of For Detroit to use its $5.2 million or $15 million trade exception, it would need to open a roster spot.

-- MarksThe Pistons once again look poised to be among the top teams in the East during the regular season, even without making a move at the deadline. A year ago at the deadline, with a young team playing better than expected, Detroit chose not to rock the boat.

This front office has chosen patience in letting its core of young players grow so far, so it's worth watching if an opportunity presents itself for a bigger swing and how the Pistons handle it this time around. The 76ers have an open roster spot and Hukporti's $3.4 million expiring contract. Because they are $1.8 million under the first apron hard cap, they are allowed to take back up to $5.2 million of salary.

They also have 10 second-round picks available to use in a trade. Philadelphia can sign a player with its open roster spot starting on Dec. 4. , who has missed all of this season with a back injury, is expected to be cleared for on-court activities by mid-November.

The Sixers are thin in the frontcourt, with Bona missing time with a neck injury, Hukporti out for the season and For now, the Sixers have been excited by how Walker has played as the team's backup center. Walker, too, missed time with a knee injury but has proven to be the team's most consistent backup center option this season. He had his best game this season in a win over the Bulls, finishing with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Cleveland ranks 29th in the league in defensive turnover rate, per Cleaning the Glass, ahead of only the woeful Milwaukee defense. This is still a decent defensive unit overall, thanks to the efforts of) combine to earn 85% of the cap this season, making a trade difficult unless they are willing to part ways with Allen, or reserves Merrill and.

The Cavaliers are $45,000 below the first apron this season and have no tradeable first-round picks and only one second-rounder available. Cleveland can fill their open roster spot starting on April 9.at last season's deadline, the Cavs brought back their core four, believing that continuity will make a difference this season. But Cleveland is currently leaning on some younger players, such as Tyson, Thomas andto fill out its depth off the bench.

Keep an eye out for whether that trio can continue to produce or if the Cavs will look for moves similar to last season's deadline when they added veterans such as