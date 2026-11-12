NBA Suspends Marcus Smart for Three Games Following Punch on Charles Bassey

Houston Rockets guard Marcus Smart receives a three-game suspension after punching Golden State Warriors center Charles Bassey during their Nov 11 game. The incident occurred with 21 seconds left in the third quarter of Houston's 115-108 victory over Golden State.

The NBA announced a three-game suspension for Houston Rockets guard Marcus Smart on Thursday after he threw a punch that struck Golden State Warriors center Charles Bassey. The suspension was issued immediately following a heated on-court altercation that occurred during the final moments of the third quarter.

Details Of The Altercation

The incident unfolded on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, with just 21 seconds remaining in the contest. Houston ultimately defeated Golden State with a final score of 115-108. Smart and Bassey became entangled during a defensive possession and continued to exchange words as they jogged back up the court. Smart turned abruptly and threw a punch that grazed Bassey's nose.

Also read Marcus Smart's ejection for throwing a punch could lead to further sanction from NBA office

Game officials acted swiftly by issuing a Flagrant 2 foul to the Rockets guard. Smart walked off the court before the referees officially announced his ejection from the game. The league's disciplinary committee reviewed the footage and determined the suspension was warranted for the violent conduct.

Coaches And Players Respond

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka provided context regarding the confrontation shortly after the game. He stated that Smart claimed Bassey had bent an elbow, which the guard had previously injured earlier in the season. Udoka added that Bassey then challenged Smart, prompting the guard to swing his arm in response.

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Bassey maintained his composure throughout the exchange and did not retaliate against Smart. The situation de-escalated without sparking a larger brawl or resulting in additional ejections for either team. Golden State managed to contain the immediate fallout despite the tense conclusion to the quarter.

Impact On League Standings

The suspension does not alter the final outcome of the November 11 game, as Houston secured the win regardless of the incident. However, it significantly impacts Houston's roster availability for their upcoming schedule. Smart will be sidelined for three consecutive games, missing crucial matchups against top conference opponents.

The Rockets must now face the Utah Jazz on Friday, followed by a game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. They will conclude the stretch with a road game against the Miami Heat on Monday. Smart has appeared in nine games this season, serving as a reserve for the Rockets.

Smart Season Stats And Future Games

During his nine appearances this season, Smart has averaged 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and two assists per game. His absence from the starting rotation will test the depth of the Houston backcourt during this difficult three-game swing. The team will need other guards to step up in his absence.

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For Golden State, the loss marked the end of an eight-game winning streak. The evening was already difficult for the Warriors, as star player Stephen Curry left the first quarter due to right abdominal soreness. Bassey's decision to remain calm helped prevent further complications for a team already dealing with a key injury.