NBA streetball, crafting with renewable energy and other new indie games worth checking out

Plus, the next game from the Mouthwashing devs and trying to survive as a sentient guitar.

Welcome to our latest roundup of what's going on in the indie game space. We're in a short lull between Summer Game Fest and Steam Next Fest starting on Monday.

However, we've still got some neat new games that you can play this weekend to highlight, and news on a bunch of intriguing upcoming titles that might have slipped under your radar during SGF. Before all of that, I have game bundles to tell you about. Inkle has offered up a collection of all of its games , a type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization.an Itch bundle that should go live in July. Proceeds will go to a hardship fund for laid-off game industry workers, which is a laudable effort. I have a few other items to share before we get rolling today. There are a couple of events and sales on Steam that are worth your attention.

As the World Cup gets underway, you can snag lots of soccer games at a discount via, which ends on Monday. This is all about bullet hell and bullet heaven fan looking for a way to kill some time until tonight's Game 5, This is a 3v3 streetball game and a spiritual successor to NBA The Street from a team including some developers who worked on that series.

It features more than 30 real NBA players — including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić and Kevin Durant — and it leans more into arcade action rather than taking the simulated approach of the NBA 2K series. I'm not quite as into basketball as I was as a kid, butis a game I've had on my radar for a little while.

It's a relaxing crafting game set on a group of floating islands that you can travel between using airships. The two-person team at Cyberwave have baked in some"light survival mechanics," though this is said to be an uplifting game that you can play with friends.. You'll build devices that can draw power from renewable energy sources and use that to automate systems across your farm and home.saw more than 500,000 demo downloads during a previous edition of Steam Next Fest.

More than a million people wishlisted it too. There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension . Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson make their return as they travel through time and space in search of a character that has gone missing from their own video game. You'll be exploring the game's development pipeline to track down this missing NPC.stand out is that it takes place in an elastic universe.

You'll be tugging on objects and environments to help you solve puzzles . This looks very much up my alley. Ironically, I haven't had time to jump in yet, but I plan on playingis from a studio that includes former Skylanders developers, so maybe it's not too much of a shock that this is a creature feature.

It's fundamentally a creature taming game in which you'll breed, nurture and evolve critters using skill trees and the like. You'll then take control of said creatures in combat as this is also a third-person shooter. It looks like an interesting spin on the creature taming format. Price: $10 until June 17 on Steam.

It's also on sale on Epic Games Store and Xbox. It's available on Game Pass Ultimate and Premium, as well as PC Game Passis a neat game that I'm looking forward to diving back into.

I played a chunk of it in early access and now Thunder Lotus has released the full version, which is also making its debut on Steam.1.0 features three playable worlds, other fresh content, more customization options and a new final boss encounter to properly conclude a run. It's a co-op action roguelite that brings 33 players together to battle hordes of enemies and hulking bosses.

There are miniboss rooms that you can conquer with a few of your teammates and earn upgrades for the crew. It's a good time!on a whim in a Steam sale a couple of years ago.

I really enjoyed the 2D platformer, so I'm all about a sequel.was announced during Summer Game Fest and it swiftly joined the absolutely stacked slate of games coming out in September.reminded me quite a bit of the Donkey Kong Country series, and I hope that feeling carries over to the new game.got a release date during the SGF festivities. I love the concept and the trailer looks neat, so this was an instant wishlist addition.

I'll have to check out the demo too. You play as a sentient guitar stuck in a creepy music school. The only way out is to perform well in a winter recital, and to do that you must collect talent canisters from around the building. To progress, you'll need to solve instrument-based puzzles.

Since noise attracts enemies, you may have to find ways to distract monsters so you can focus on your task. Otherwise, you'll have to evade the attackers or stun them so you can make an escape. This is a co-op game for two or three players in which your crew takes control of a damaged tank that's winding its way through a seemingly abandoned, war-ravaged city.

You're low on fuel and ammo, and there might be something in the shadows that's much more terrifying than enemy tanks. Each player has a dedicated role — commander, driver or gunner — with their own tasks and responsibilities. Effective communication seems like it'll be key to your team's chances of surviving this hellscape. I dunno about you, but I am very much into the idea of smashing robots with a sledgehammer right now.

We'll get to do that and bash through the protagonist's hometown inA demo covering the first half hour or so of the game dropped this week. It seems the developers are trying to keep the thrust of the story under wraps for now. Given that this is a narrative exploration game, there isn't much sense in revealing too many twists and turns or the story in the first 30 minutes.

Thankfully, the Steam page and trailer shed a little more light as to what's going on. Your hometown is"haunted by the android ghosts of your digitized neighbors" and you might have to bash through walls to get to where you're going. Since this was the place where your character grew up, naturally some memories and secrets will bubble to the surface as you"destroy the remnants of your childhood.

" Yeah, this definitely sounds like a game for me.comes out. I have to applaud that, because nearly every other publisher has been running scared from Rockstar's blockbuster. If Devolver decides to put





engadget / 🏆 276. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Highest-Paid Athletes in U.S. Sports: Full BreakdownThe biggest contracts in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

Read more »

How the Trail Blazers Can Trade for Fantasy Basketball Icon, Giannis AntetokounmpoThe Trail Blazers are drooling at getting Giannis Antetokounmpo in a 2026 NBA Offseason trade.

Read more »

Rockets Projected to Take Big Ten Stars in Latest 2026 NBA Mock DraftThe Athletic's latest NBA mock draft has Houston banking on two Big Ten stars.

Read more »

NBA legend Bill Bradley weighs in on NBA FinalsCNN’s Laura Coates spoke to NBA legend and two-time champion with the New York Knicks, Bill Bradley on the 2026 NBA Finals.

Read more »