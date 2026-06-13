NBA star James Harden arrested in Houston for unlawful carrying of a weapon, court records show

NBA star James Harden was booked into jail and released on bond less than 2 hours later.

Harden was booked into the Harris County Jail just before 5 a.m. on one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

He was released on a $100 bond less than 2 hours later. Class A misdemeanors in Texas have a maximum sentence of one year in county jail. Harden has a court appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, June 22, records show. The criminal complaint, filed in Harris County Criminal Court at Law, alleges that Harden was illegally carrying an unholstered handgun in his vehicle.

The court records do not contain any information on how Houston police officers found the gun, where the arrest occurred or other details surrounding the case. CBS News Texas has reached out to the Houston Police Department for more information. James Harden of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Harden played for the Houston Rockets from 2012-2020, and court documents list his home address as an apartment building a few blocks from the Toyota Center, the Rockets' home arena.

"The Cleveland Cavaliers are aware of the arrest of James Harden this morning and are in the process of gathering additional information," the team said in a statement to the Associated Press. "We are in contact with James and his representation and will continue to monitor developments as they become available. At this time, we will have no further comment.

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