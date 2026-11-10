NBA Selects Miami for 2028 All-Star Weekend Host City

The NBA will officially announce Miami as the host of the 2028 All-Star Weekend. This marks the first time since 1990 that the event returns to Florida, with details expected in November.

The National Basketball Association has selected Miami to host the 2028 All-Star Weekend. An official announcement confirming this decision is scheduled for November 30, according to a source familiar with the league's plans.

The selection marks a historic return for the franchise city, as it will be the first time Miami has hosted the event since 1990. This nearly four-decade gap is primarily attributed to logistical conflicts, specifically the clash with the annual Miami Boat Show, which historically overwhelmed the city's hotel capacity and event space availability.

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NBA Announcement Timeline and Logistics

League officials are preparing to confirm Miami as the host site on November 30. The scheduled attendees for this announcement include NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Miami Heat President Micky Arison, alongside other key league executives. This coordinated appearance underscores the strong operational partnership between the league and the host city's ownership group.

According to the source who spoke with The Associated Press under the condition of anonymity, the NBA made the final selection several months prior to the November announcement. The date of November 30 offers slight flexibility, but the core elements of the agreement have already been solidified. A specific logo has been approved, and the primary logistical planning is largely complete.

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LeBron James and Miami Heat History

The 2028 All-Star Weekend holds significant personal relevance for LeBron James. Currently under a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, James is projected to enter his 25th season during the 2027-28 campaign. A selection would mark what is likely his final All-Star Weekend appearance in his legendary career.

James previously played four seasons with the Miami Heat, a tenure that saw him secure his first two of his four NBA championships. Returning to Miami to celebrate a milestone All-Star selection would create a symbolic full circle for the franchise icon, who has maintained a strong emotional and professional connection to the South Florida market throughout his career.

Miami Hosting Venues and Event Structure

Planning documents indicate that the 2028 events will not be confined to a single arena. The league intends to utilize multiple venues across the metropolitan area to accommodate the various activities associated with the All-Star Weekend. This approach mirrors recent years, where multi-venue structures have become standard for the event.

The University of Miami arena is currently included in the provisional plans as a key site for the 2028 celebrations. Leveraging additional local facilities helps alleviate pressure on hotel occupancy and traffic, addressing the historical concerns that previously prevented Miami from hosting the event. The decision resolves the long-standing debate regarding the city's ability to support a major sports spectacle of this magnitude.