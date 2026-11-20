The 2026-27 NBA season shows LeBron James and the Sixers altering the championship race. Early analysis covers the Mavericks, Nets, and Bulls performances.

LeBron James and the Philadelphia Sixers have demonstrated their clutch mettle during the opening weeks of the 2026-27 NBA season, effectively reshaping the landscape of the championship race. Unexpected contributors have delivered star-level statistics while established superstars who switched teams over the offseason are finally showing their potential. This early benchmark provides a critical moment to evaluate how each of the 30 teams in the Association has performed through their first 15 or so games.

Celtics and Hawks Performance Reviews

Part of the reason the NBA world reacted viscerally to the Jaylen Brown trade was the perception that the guard was on a steep decline following two rough seasons in Philadelphia. George is now putting up numbers nearly on par with his final Clippers seasons, achieving the best shooting percentages of his career. He is obviously a perfect fit in the Celtics' system and serves as an excellent No. 2 option to Jayson Tatum. Conversely, Jalen Johnson has not taken as big a step forward this season as the Atlanta Hawks would like to see. The first-time All-Star from last season was on everybody's list of breakout candidates entering the new campaign. Yet he has shown he still has a few more steps to take before hitting true superstardom. Johnson can still rack up counting stats with the best of them but is still learning how to harness that talent to impact winning. As it stands, his team has performed better when he is on the bench. The 25-year-old needs to lift his teammates on both ends in order to justify the Hawks' belief that he is a long-term cornerstone worth building around.

Also read Orlando Magic Edge Philadelphia 76ers in High-Scoring 2026 NBA Contest

Brooklyn Nets Struggles and Cleveland Issues

Two veteran stars are currently consuming the entire Brooklyn Nets program, combining for 29.3 shot attempts and leading the team in minutes per game by a wide margin. Meanwhile, Brooklyn's young talents, who are presumably going to be on the team past next season, are struggling to play alongside them, with the notable exception of Nolan Traoré. Trying to win is a worthwhile goal, but if the wins actually do not come, the process must be changed. The most obvious way to do so is to move those veterans for assets. There is some bad luck involved in Charlotte's situation, as Kon Kneuppel has played exactly six minutes as the Hornets' best player. Coby White suffered a calf strain in training camp that has prevented him from going full speed to this point, and Brandon Miller's injury issues have reared their heads again. Even with everyone healthy, the team faces challenges. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled to begin the new campaign. There are plenty of granular reasons behind their slow start, but the simple fact of the matter is that, regardless of why, the results just have not been good enough. The Cavaliers rank eighth in payroll and gave out a combined $459 million in new money to Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Peyton Watson over the offseason in order to compete for titles. Instead, the result has been middling offense, a worse defense, and a .500 record. Things just have to change, and they must change soon.

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Mavericks Surge and Bulls Schedule Relief

Brandin Podziemski's improvement in his sophomore year has been a pleasure to watch, as the up-and-coming Mavericks star is averaging 24.2 points per game. He is one of the league's best inside-the-arc scorers and has been icy in crunch time. Entering Friday's slate, Flagg has hit an obscene 84.6% of his field goal attempts in roughly 18 clutch minutes. Scoring on a locked-in defense with the game on the line is arguably the most difficult task in the NBA, and Flagg's combination of size, touch, and determination has proven a magical recipe for Dallas, with three wins and one loss in clutch games so far. In contrast, the Chicago Bulls were not expected to be particularly good this season, and early returns suggest that impression is accurate. However, the schedule-makers did them favors. Chicago has played six games already against the 76ers, Celtics, and Knicks, all in a row. This tough stretch was capped off by a matchup with the Spurs in the midst of a double-digit winning streak. Predictably, the Bulls went 0-7. The rest of their schedule, more evenly mixed with teams on their level or slightly above, has been filled with significantly more respectable efforts and exciting wins for the squad. It is usually some sort of spin zone to declare a team better than their record, but Chicago does feel better than 4-10, if only because the rest of the schedule will not consist solely of games against New York, Philadelphia, and Boston.

Denver Nuggets Veterans Need Production

While some players are rising, others are falling. One veteran remains exceptionally productive and capable of big nights, providing stability for his team. Gordon, on the other hand, barely looks like the same guy out there. He is posting his fewest points per game numbers in a decade, and his three-point shot has gone completely missing. The former All-Star is hitting fewer than 30% of his tries from deep after two straight seasons of elite shooting from beyond the arc. Denver has to hope the veteran is just rounding into form. If he does not, the roster will lack the high-end talent necessary to compete with the best teams in the league. As the season progresses, these early trends will likely dictate which franchises are genuine contenders and which are overachieving or underperforming relative to their payroll and expectations.