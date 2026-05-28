NBA's New Draft Lottery Rules Pass, Grizzlies Vote No Due to Jackson Jr. Trade Implications

The NBA's Board of Governors approved the '3-2-1' proposal, a significant change to the draft lottery system aimed at preventing tanking. The Memphis Grizzlies voted against the proposal due to the impact of new rules on a recent trade involving Jaren Jackson Jr.

The NBA 's Board of Governors voted overwhelmingly to approve the '3-2-1' proposal, a radical overhaul of the draft lottery system aimed at curbing tanking. The new rules flip the current structure, giving the bottom-three teams the highest odds of securing the No. 1 pick.

This change, along with an expanded lottery pool to include play-in tournament losers and enhanced commissioner's powers to punish tanking teams, passed with a 29-1 vote. The lone dissenter was the Memphis Grizzlies, who voted against the proposal primarily due to the implications of a recent trade involving Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies traded Jackson Jr., their Defensive Player of the Year, expecting to potentially land a top-five pick via the Jazz's 2027 first-rounder.

However, the new rules prevent the Jazz's pick from landing in the top five, significantly altering the trade's calculus. The Grizzlies' vote also reflected their rebuilding stage, with the draft now being their primary avenue for acquiring top talent, and the new rules making it harder for non-playoff teams to secure high picks





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NBA Draft Lottery Tanking Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies Trade Draft Picks

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