NBA rescinds Mitchell Robinson's technical foul from Game 2 of Finals after reviewing shoving match

The NBA rescinded Mitchell Robinson's technical foul from Game 2 of the Finals after reviewing his shoving match with Victor Wembanyama near the paint.

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Mike Braun: Illinois 'waffled' while we secured Bears stadium dealThe New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 to take a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Colin Cowherd reacts to the win and asks if the Knicks stole the game, and he wonders if the Spurs can stop Jalen Brunson.center Mitchell Robinson had a technical foul against him from Game 2 of the NBA Finals rescinded after the league took a look back.

But despite both players getting physical, it was only Robinson who received a technical foul. Both players were trying to fight for position, but when Wembanyama threw his hands in the air, Robinson was the one getting a foul. New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson reacts to a call in the second quarter during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 5, 2026.

This came with 4:56 left in the first half, and required Karl-Anthony Towns to come back in the game. A technical foul is free throws and possession of the ball, which could’ve hurt the Knicks in the end.

However, they once againKNICKS CENTER MITCHELL ROBINSON SEEMS TO BE FIRED UP ABOUT PLAYING GAME 3 IN FRONT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP The game came down to the final possession, where Wembanyama, who turned the ball over and fouled Jalen Brunson to allow him to hit one of two free throws for the eventual game-winning bucket, missed the final shot to suffer back-to-back losses. Robinson was defending Wembanyama on the play, but when the 7-foot-4 big man went for the shot, he had a clear look.

However, it smacked off the rim and bounced out. Devin Vassell secured the rebound for San Antonio, but there wasn’t enough time left on the clock despite banking in his shot. Robinson ended up playing 14 minutes for the Knicks, tallying seven points, three rebounds, one block and one steal across that span.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama drives as New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio on June 5, 2026. He has been playing these Finals games thus far with a surgically repaired pinky finger on his right hand, which reportedly happened at his home just days before tip-off against the Spurs.

The Knicks had time to kill after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Robinson plays a key role for head coach Mike Brown’s team, being one of the main bench players who has made an impact this year. He not only spells Towns when he’s tired or gets into foul trouble, but Robinson also does well to protect the paint, grab rebounds and slam home the occasional alley-oop.

The Spurs, though, used the"Hack-A-Mitch" game plan when Towns got into foul trouble and they were trying to make a run in the second quarter of Game 2. Purposefully getting into the team bonus, fouling Robinson awarded him two free throws, but he has struggled at a historic rate. Robinson is shooting just 32% from the charity stripe in 15 games.

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs shoots against Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter of Game Two in the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 5, 2026. That will likely be used by Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson if the opportunity arises again, but both teams have certainly been physical to begin these Finals.

But the NBA decided that a technical on Robinson should not have been the call, and luckily for the Knicks, it didn’t factor into the win at the end of the contest.





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