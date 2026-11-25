Here's where all 30 teams rank this week -- and the one person each franchise should be thanking most.

As the NBA plays its final games Wednesday night before the Thanksgiving holiday, there is plenty to celebrate around the association as the first full month of the season winds down.

In this week's Power Rankings, our insiders rank each of the 30 teams and also highlight one player, coach or executive each team should be thankful for as we celebrate Thanksgiving -- with someIn switching to the current guard-heavy starting lineup, San Antonio needed to find ways to optimize the group around franchise superstar, and understands how to make the spacing work with so many perimeter players on the court together at the same time. The Spurs' new lineup isn't a finished product yet, but the addition of Donovan is helping it round into form quickly.

Also read NBA Eastern Conference Power Rankings Week 4 2026

The 27-year-old supernova is on the short list for the way-too-early MVP contenders -- caused one team source to tell ESPN that Doncic has been playing "the best defense of his life.

"The Sixers play in front of one of the NBA's most passionate fanbases, but also one of its most scorned. It has been 43 years since the Sixers' last title, and for the past decade they endured the infamous tanking era, massive injuries and years of heartbreaking second-round exits.gave this fanbase real championship hope after years of disappointment.

And his impact has been felt early, as the Sixers are off to their best start since 2000-01, which happens to be their most recent finals appearance.until September, months after most of this summer's free agents found new homes. But the long wait has been worth it for both sides: With Minnesota buying time for The athletic forward has averaged 13.4 points and shot 39.7% on 3-pointers in a complementary offensive role, and he's part of a well-balanced starting lineup that has posted an excellent plus-10 net rating without Edwards.

's shooting improvements to Houston's decision to bring in shooting guru Engelland as an assistant, but you can't discount his track record and reputation around the league, where he's widely regarded as the NBA's best shooting coach. , along with all of Oklahoma City's young core players, and the results speak for themselves. Thompson should become the latest beneficiary of Engelland's tutelage, along withThe Knicks look like themselves again, and one big reason has been Towns' consistency.

He's had a double-double in every game and leads the NBA in rebounding . Still, his shooting splits are ridiculous: 21.8 points on 54/42/76. If there's a reason the Knicks can be counted on to repeat, he's atop the list.

's MVP-caliber start to the season, we would be remiss to not mention Riley as the person Heat fans should be most thankful for. The list of players Riley has drafted, traded for or signed in Miami is a who's who of current and future Hall of Famers: Alonzo Mourning, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Miami has won three NBA championships and reached the playoffs in 24 of Riley's 31 seasons with the franchise as head coach and later head of basketball operations.

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TheBut George has fared well, averaging 19.9 points and 3.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds -- all increases from last season and helping to fuel Boston's top-10 offense. One of his best performances of the season cameThrough 15 games, Murray has been the league's most accurate volume 3-point shooter, making 50 of his 106 attempts.

This scorching and efficient scoring from Murray -- 26.2 points on 16.9 shots per game -- has helped the Nuggets sustain a reasonable record , while many of his teammates are shaking off injury rust and settling into the season. Murray has also received well-deserved plaudits for his improved defensive effort.

He is averaging one block and put up this stat line in an overtime win over the Bulls this past weekend: 45 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks, three steals. , while embracing a totally new and unconventional style of play to build a different identity with coach Tuomas Isalo. That personnel and philosophical shift took imagination, courage and patience to instill. , Alexander-Walker continues to be one of the best free agents in Hawks history.

After averaging a career-high 20.8 last season, Alexander-Walker is averaging 21.3 in two less minutes per game. His $14.4 million salary this season represents one of the better value deals in the league. Hiring Bickerstaff to replace Monty Williams one year after Williams had signed a then-record six-year, $78.5 million contract didn't seem as if it would be as fortune-turning as it has been.

Bickerstaff has gone 114-66 in two seasons in Detroit, making fans forget how miserable it was before his arrival. The expectations for a deep run into May starts with Bickerstaff's stability on the sidelines, accountability on the court and standards that resonate with the heritage of this franchise -- even staying afloat with, but they also snagged Lillard on a bargain contract that pays him $13.4 million in 2026-27 while he remains on Milwaukee's books for $22.5 million every season through 2029-30.

Portland is getting All-Star caliber production from Lillard for its money; Milwaukee is getting absolutely nothing. Oklahoma City isn't a franchise that frequently takes big swings in free agency, but general manager Sam Presti strategically targeted Hartenstein in the summer of 2024. Hartenstein proved to be one of the finishing pieces of the Thunder's championship puzzle, providing a physical presence and savvy that Oklahoma City had been missing at center.

The veteran, who has averaged a double-double during his Thunder tenure, took a pay cut last summer in signing aCoroner identifies teen killed after falling down icy slope near Wrightwood; 2 others rescuedFortune favored the Mavs when they won the Flagg sweepstakes, landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft despite only 1.8% odds. Flagg has more than lived up to the hype so far in his NBA career.

LeBron James is the only player to record more points, assists and steals than Flagg as a teenager. Months after trading Luka Doncic, Dallas lucked into getting another generational talent to build around. ), but this pair of second-round guards is giving the Cavaliers a much-needed infusion of young talent regardless. Proctor, drafted at No. 49 in 2025, is averaging 9.1 points and making 44% of his 3s.

Thomas, drafted with the No. 34 pick in 2026, is averaging 12.7 points and shooting 41% from distance. There are few things more reliable in the league than Booker putting the ball in the basket for the Suns. The franchise's all-time leading scorer is averaging 24.5 points this season -- his 10th straight season averaging 24 points or more -- and helped his team to eight wins in their past 10 games after starting the season 1-5.

The fact that Booker has become a five-time All-Star with the same franchise while playing for enough head coaches to fill a cornucopia , is something Suns fans should not take for granted.to deliver the front office an extra $10 million this summer in theoretical cap space and commit to the franchise through his 20th season. If Curry calls it a career after the 2028-29 season, it will close out two of the greatest individual one-franchise decades in league history.

When on the court, he isn't fading quietly. BeforeAfter an injury-filled 2025-26 season, Wagner is putting up All-NBA numbers with the Magic this season. What stands out about Wagner this season is not his scoring , but that he has nearly tripled his assists per game from 3.3 to 8.3. The Magic are 18 points per 100 possessions better when Wagner is on the court this season.

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After their first two seasons of finishing among the worst teams in the league, the Wizards still didn't have a franchise-altering star to show for all those defeats. In the 2024 draft, they landed the No. 2 pick and draftedBut in a star-driven league like the NBA, one player can make all the difference. The Wizards hope they landed just that player when they won the 2026 lottery and selected Dybantsa at No. 1.

The Raptors haven't made it back to the Finals since Leonard led the team to the title in 2019, and his return, at least on paper, gives them among the best shots to reach a championship again. As the team has been ravaged by injuries for a second straight season, Siakam continues to remain Indiana's Mr. Reliable.

He has started 17 of the Pacers' 18 games, more than any other member of the starting lineup, and is averaging 22.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 51% shooting.posted a video to Instagram recently saying he hopes to return from his hamstring injury by the end of November, and he'll be thankful to have Siakam remaining steady by his side when he does. , Chicago finally got a payoff last summer by jumping into the top four and landing one of the talented prospects at the top of the draft.

Wilson is still a very raw prospect in several respects, but he has arrived in Chicago with confidence, explosiveness and highlight-worthy athleticism that has given the Bulls their best hope since perhaps the early days of Derrick Rose. Even as Wilson recovers fromEven in a rebuilding season, Garland has brought stability to the Clippers, averaging the eighth-most points per game out of anybody in the top 15 in assists per game this season.

And at 26, the two-time All-Star is young enough to continue to grow with the team as it hopes to crawl back toward contention.is no longer on the roster. Though Harden is a sure-fire Hall of Famer, and recently turned back the clock with 51 points against theafter LA traded him for Garland and a second-round pick is something the Clips would not want on their books going forward.

Diabate might be the hardest worker in the NBA, as the undersized center is willing himself to a league-leading 5.4 offensive rebounds per game. He originally arrived in Charlotte on a two-way contract in 2024, but heThe Pelicans are off to a messy start: They've already suffered seven losses by double digits, and starting guardThe 2019 No. 1 pick has averaged 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while posting the best net rating among New Orleans' full-time starters.

If New Orleans pursues a much-needed roster shakeup before the trade deadline, Williamson's reliable production could help boost his trade value. Utah desperately needed a face-of-the-franchise type of talent when the Jazz finally got some lottery luck, landing the No. 2 pick in this year's draft. The Jazz drafted Peterson because the front office believed he had the highest potential of the players available.

Peterson, 19, has flashed glimpses of that potential while averaging 15.9 points and 4.0 assists through the first month-plus of his career. , then to one of the worst situations in the league in the very town that traded him two years ago .care -- hence why he was caught on the bench going off during a blowout loss to the Bulls. And he also wants everyone else to feel it.

Because in Brooklyn, somebody has to. As another season in Sacramento spirals out of control before December, frustrated Kings fans can take solace in the early returns of their latest lottery pick. Acuff arrived as an unafraid high-volume scorer with advanced playmaking chops. His 22.2 shots per game rank fourth in the NBA.

His 24.6 points rank 17th. His 7.2 assists rank 11th. All are tops among rookies. As he develops, Acuff must sharpen his efficiency and improve his defense, and the Kings must build a roster around him that protects his weaknesses.

But it has become immediately clear that Sacramento has found a building block. The one silver lining for the Bucks during a miserable first month of the season is that their No.10 pick looks like a home run. Burries is averaging 11.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and shooting 45% from the field.

He's getting better as the season goes on, finishing with at least double-digit scoring in his past five games, including a career-high 26 points off the bench against Philadelphia last Saturday. The Bucks have at least one foundational player for their rebuild.